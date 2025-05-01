Connect with us

Scoop Style Sweet Spot

This Blue Look on Veekee James & Femi Atere Is Giving Culture, Love & Style!

Beauty Scoop Style Sweet Spot

Jemima Osunde Just Gave Us Two Birthday Looks You’ll Want to Save

Scoop Style

This Veekee James Look Is Giving CEO Energy

Inspired Scoop

Bishop T.D. Jakes Hands Over The Potter’s House to Sarah Jakes Roberts & Touré Roberts

Scoop Style

Osas Ighodaro Channels Elegance and Edge in Deep Plum & Black

BN TV Music Scoop Sweet Spot

Rumi Carter’s Stage Debut Might Be the Sweetest Moment of Beyoncé’s Cowboy Carter Tour Yet

Inspired Living Scoop

"I’m Still Healing, But My Healing is Beautiful:" Omowunmi Dada on Pain, Surgery & Getting Back Up

Beauty Scoop Style

Annie Macaulay Came Through in Green Glam for the 17th Headies Awards

Scoop Style

17th Headies Award Red Carpet Brought African Fashion to Life | See the Looks

Scoop Sweet Spot Weddings

See the Sweet Moments from Ifedayo Agoro & Frank Itom’s Beautiful Introduction

Scoop

This Blue Look on Veekee James & Femi Atere Is Giving Culture, Love & Style!

The attention to detail, the colour harmony, the accessories—Veekee James and Femi Atere’s wedding guest outfits are giving us major couple style goals.
Avatar photo

Published

2 hours ago

 on

One thing you can always count on is Veekee James showing up in style. Whether she’s in a skirt suit with a sweeping coat, a boubou, or just about anything else, the fashion designer knows how to serve a look that’ll have you doing a double take, and maybe even a third.

For her brother’s wedding, Veekee stepped out in bright blue and looked absolutely beautiful. She wore a lace gown with a structured off-the-shoulder top, sheer long sleeves, and blue sequins. The lower half featured a wrapper skirt in the same rich lace, also covered in sequins that caught the light beautifully.

No traditional outfit is complete without the finishing touches, and Veekee didn’t hold back. She paired her dress with a blue gele that matched the bodice perfectly, coral beads, and a glittering purse shaped like a cocktail glass—all in that same bold blue. It was a full-on blue moment.

Standing beside her, Femi Atere made a striking appearance in a traditional Akwa Ibom look. He wore a long white shirt with a shiny light-blue wrapper tied at the waist, the tip of his trousers neatly tucked in. He finished it off with coral beads, a cap, sunglasses, and a walking stick.

Together, they looked stylish, proud, and ready to celebrate.

Scroll down to see their looks.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by VEEKEE JAMES ATERE (@veekee_james)

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

css.php