This Blue Look on Veekee James & Femi Atere Is Giving Culture, Love & Style!

One thing you can always count on is Veekee James showing up in style. Whether she’s in a skirt suit with a sweeping coat, a boubou, or just about anything else, the fashion designer knows how to serve a look that’ll have you doing a double take, and maybe even a third.

For her brother’s wedding, Veekee stepped out in bright blue and looked absolutely beautiful. She wore a lace gown with a structured off-the-shoulder top, sheer long sleeves, and blue sequins. The lower half featured a wrapper skirt in the same rich lace, also covered in sequins that caught the light beautifully.

No traditional outfit is complete without the finishing touches, and Veekee didn’t hold back. She paired her dress with a blue gele that matched the bodice perfectly, coral beads, and a glittering purse shaped like a cocktail glass—all in that same bold blue. It was a full-on blue moment.

Standing beside her, Femi Atere made a striking appearance in a traditional Akwa Ibom look. He wore a long white shirt with a shiny light-blue wrapper tied at the waist, the tip of his trousers neatly tucked in. He finished it off with coral beads, a cap, sunglasses, and a walking stick.

Together, they looked stylish, proud, and ready to celebrate.

Scroll down to see their looks.