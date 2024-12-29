Veekee James Makes Bubus Looks Effortlessly Chic | See Photos

Looking for some style inspiration on how to rock your bubus effortlessly? Veekee James has just the perfect looks to inspire you..

The fashion designer recently stepped out for two occasions, showing us how versatile and chic bubus can be. For her first look, Veekee dazzled in a full-length green bubu embellished with delicate butterfly designs by Wanni Fuga. She paired the outfit with a matching fascinator, green shoes, and a purse, creating a stunning monochrome green ensemble. Her makeup was kept understated yet elegant, allowing the outfit to take center stage.

For her second look, Veekee opted for a more fitted silhouette, wearing a striking full-length red gown by Ghanaian brand Winara Woman. She elevated the look with gold accessories, including a purse and earrings, adding just the right touch of glamour.

From playful monochrome to bold statement pieces, Veekee Ames knows how to serve style inspiration. See both looks below

