Veekee James Makes Bubus Looks Effortlessly Chic | See Photos

Osas Ighodaro's Stunning Two-Piece Look at Wizkid's "Morayo" Celebration is All You Need to See

Uche Jombo Rings in Another Year with Love, Gratitude & a Stunning Dress

Wofai Fada & Taiwo Cole Are #TheCoolColes in Their Cute Family Christmas Photos

Christmas Left You Drained? Here's How to Recharge Before the New Year

Christmas Never Looked This Good! See the Celebrity Photos That Lit Up Our Timelines

What a Super Show! Beyoncé's 'Cowboy Carter' NFL Christmas Halftime with Blue Ivy is Everything

Veekee James & Femi Atere Just Delivered the Most Stylish Christmas Yet | See the Stunning Photos

Christmas Came Early! Ocee Mbadiwe & Fiancée Welcome Their Baby Girl

Sharon Ooja, Toke Makinwa, Idia Aisien & More Nail Tony Elumelu’s All-White Party Lewks

Veekee James Makes Bubus Looks Effortlessly Chic | See Photos

Published

2 hours ago

Looking for some style inspiration on how to rock your bubus effortlessly? Veekee James has just the perfect looks to inspire you..

The fashion designer recently stepped out for two occasions, showing us how versatile and chic bubus can be. For her first look, Veekee dazzled in a full-length green bubu embellished with delicate butterfly designs by Wanni Fuga. She paired the outfit with a matching fascinator, green shoes, and a purse, creating a stunning monochrome green ensemble. Her makeup was kept understated yet elegant, allowing the outfit to take center stage.

For her second look, Veekee opted for a more fitted silhouette, wearing a striking full-length red gown by Ghanaian brand Winara Woman. She elevated the look with gold accessories, including a purse and earrings, adding just the right touch of glamour.

From playful monochrome to bold statement pieces, Veekee Ames knows how to serve style inspiration. See both looks below

 

