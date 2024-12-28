Osas Ighodaro’s Stunning Two-Piece Look at Wizkid’s “Morayo” Celebration is All You Need to See

At Wizkid’s celebration dinner for his latest album “Morayo,” a star-studded guest list showed up to support the music icon, including the likes of Tems and Olamide.

Among the many celebrities, was Osas Ighodaro, who looked stunning in a shiny brown and white checkered two-piece ensemble, consisting of a mini skirt and long-sleeve top. She completed her chic look with bold earrings, golden high heels, and a matching purse.

She clearly had a great time, catching up with friends and even sharing some fun dance moves on the floor.

Check out more photos and videos of Osas enjoying the night below!