Scoop
Osas Ighodaro’s Stunning Two-Piece Look at Wizkid’s “Morayo” Celebration is All You Need to See
At Wizkid’s celebration dinner for his latest album “Morayo,” a star-studded guest list showed up to support the music icon, including the likes of Tems and Olamide.
Among the many celebrities, was Osas Ighodaro, who looked stunning in a shiny brown and white checkered two-piece ensemble, consisting of a mini skirt and long-sleeve top. She completed her chic look with bold earrings, golden high heels, and a matching purse.
She clearly had a great time, catching up with friends and even sharing some fun dance moves on the floor.
Check out more photos and videos of Osas enjoying the night below!
View this post on Instagram