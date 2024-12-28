Connect with us

Uche Jombo Rings in Another Year with Love, Gratitude & a Stunning Dress

Family Drama Unfolds in Episode 3 of 'A Heart on The Line' as Yomi Faces Rejection Again

"I Decided to Go For it All" - OkuSaga Adeoluwa on Pursuing Every Passion | #BNMeet the Star

Rediscover Afro Fashion on 'Christmas in Lagos': Dahmola Unpacks the Details with Jade Osiberu Here

Watch "Princess of Africa," James Brown & Ekwutousi Philo in New Comedy Series "Hotel Palava" Season 1

Cynthia Erivo Talks 'My Film Firsts' on BAFTA: From Nativity Plays to Hollywood Hits

"Your Eyes Are Unfair!" Kelly Clarkson's Hilarious Reaction to Aaron Pierre in "Mufasa: The Lion King" Interview

Celebrate the Holidays with Tope Olowoniyan’s Magical New Show!

The Epic Tale of "Lisabi" Returns in "Lisabi: A Legend Is Born," Starring Deyemi Okanlawon | Watch the Trailer

Yomi's Latest Move Takes Things to the Next Level in "A Heart on The Line" Episode 2

Photo Credit: Uche Jombo/Instagram

Today, Uche Jombo is celebrating another trip around the sun, and she’s doing so with gratitude, grace, and a touch of glamour. In a heartfelt Instagram post, the actress and producer reflects on the ups and downs of the past year, sharing how special this birthday feels. “Another trip around the sun, and this one feels extra special,” she writes, expressing her thankfulness for life, love, and second chances.

Dressed in a stunning, fitted golden dress that beautifully showcases her elegance, Uche captions her post with a simple message of gratitude,

Father Lord I am grateful for life, thankful to be here after all the ups and downs of this year, “Another trip around the sun, and this one feels extra special. Grateful for the gift of life, love, and second chances. Here’s to making every moment count 💫 Happy Birthday UCHEOBI🎂

See her birthday photo below:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Uche Jombo (@uchejombo)

