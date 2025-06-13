Knorr Serves Flavor, Fun, and Thrills at the Red Circle Movie Launch in Lagos

Knorr consistently demonstrates the ability to deliver good vibes paired with, nutritious food, a reputation upheld by the nationwide release of Red Circle. Following its successful flavorr infusion at the exclusive Lagos premiere on May 31st, the brand escalated its presence for the official rollout on June 6th. Knorr subsequently commanded attention at Silverbird Galleria Ikeja and Filmhouse Surulere, infusing these locations with vibrant flavor, engaging fun, and notably delicious jollof.

The film itself is a crime thriller, reportedly keeping the audience captivated. Directed by Akay Mason and produced by Nora Awolowo and Abdul Tijani-Ahmed, Red Circle explores themes of power, ambition, and corruption within contemporary Lagos. Featuring a star-studded cast—including Folu Storms, Timini Egbuson, Tobi Bakre, Lateef Adedimeji, Omowunmi Dada, Mike Afolarin, and Debo ‘Mr Macaroni’—the screenings were expected to attract a significant turnout.

While the movie delivered the action, Knorr reportedly ensured the atmosphere and refreshments were equally spectacular. Moviegoers were treated to a pack of Jollof rice with every ticket, bringing an ultimate combination of a plot twist and good Jollof rice that hits just right.

There was more to the event: a buzzing food station, numerous photo opportunities, and even surprise appearances by cast members that reportedly left fans grinning from ear to ear. Knorr was observed to be not merely serving food, but creating memorable experiences. It was about the joy of nourishing the body with meals that feel good and do good — which is exactly what Knorr’s Eat for Good message is all about.

So, if you haven’t yet experienced Red Circle, Be sure to catch it at a cinema near you, and to stay updated with all the latest flavor-filled news, follow Knorr Nigeria on Instagram.

