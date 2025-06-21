Colman Domingo Danced Into the Spirit Tunnel, Gave the Vibes & the “Euphoria” S3 Scoop

Who else is counting down the days to the return of “Euphoria“? The hit teen drama is coming back for season 3, with Zendaya, Colman Domingo, and more familiar faces stepping back into their roles and we’re absolutely ready. Snacks? Check. Zero distractions? Double check.

Colman Domingo recently stopped by The Jennifer Hudson Show and gave us a little scoop on the upcoming season. But before we dive into that, can we just talk about his entrance? Because the way he danced through the spirit tunnel was iconic.

Now, if you’re wondering what the spirit tunnel is, it’s a hallway into the studio where the crew lines up to clap, sing and cheer the guest in. And every single time, it brings out a smile and a little two-step from whoever’s walking through.

Colman did more than a two-step. Dressed in a sleek black woven leather jacket layered over a black top and high-waisted black trousers, he glided in like he owned the place. He snapped his fingers, bounced to the beat, did a little spin, threw in a smooth move or two, and even turned back to keep the vibe going. His look was kept cool with bold shoes, gold rings and a gold chain, and after the dance, he gave a warm thank you to everyone cheering him on.

Catch the clip of Colman’s joyful entrance below, and he did drop some updates on “Euphoria” season 3 too. Don’t miss it.

