Adekunle Gold Launches 5 Star Care to Support 1,000 Sickle Cell Warriors in Lagos

You might know Adekunle Gold for his sleek vocals and stylish flair, but in 2022, he got real with fans in a way that hit differently. He sent out an email talking about his life with sickle cell anemia, how tough it’s been, how he’s built his strength over the years, and why he refuses to let anything stop him from living fully. That message of hope didn’t just live in inboxes. It made its way into his music, especially in his inspiring track “5 Star.”

Now, he’s turning those words into action.

To celebrate World Sickle Cell Day on June 19, Adekunle Gold introduced 5 Star Care through his charity, the Adekunle Gold Foundation. In a video, he shared just how meaningful the launch is for him. “Today is World Sickle Cell Day,” he said, “and today, I’m proud to announce something that’s deeply personal to me.”

5 Star Care, he explained, is a commitment to ensuring that those living with the condition are not only acknowledged but also provided with real support. For him, it’s a promise to make sure sickle cell warriors feel seen, supported, and cared for. As a starting point, the programme will offer free health insurance to 1,000 individuals living with sickle cell in Lagos State.

For those who don’t know, sickle cell disease is a hereditary condition that affects red blood cells. Instead of being round and smooth, they take on a crescent shape, which blocks blood flow and causes serious pain and fatigue.

