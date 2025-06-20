Kiekie’s Birthday Dress Just Declared Her Era of Generational Wealth

When Kiekie says she’s the Pearl Queen, she’s not joking, and her birthday look just proved it. She turned up in a floor-length nude dress that ticked every fashion fantasy box. Beads are everywhere. Pearls are piled high. From the voluminous sleeves and pearly cuffs to the high neckline that gave regal vibes, this dress was doing the most in the best way possible. And then there was the cut-out in the chest, because every queen deserves a little drama.

The bottom half of the dress switched things up with a sheer finish and long bead lines that moved with her. She kept the look chic with glossy heels and glowy makeup that let the dress do the talking.

She called this new chapter her era of “generational riches and wealth”—an ambition woven just as tightly into her words as into her style.

In a message posted on social media, Kiekie offered a prayer of gratitude. She gave thanks for her journey so far, for the communities she belongs to, and for the talents that continue to carve space for her in multiple industries: hosting, acting, content creation, fashion, and more. Despite her own sense of imperfection, she framed her success as divine favour, a gift she neither takes lightly nor claims alone.

See her birthday photos below