Connect with us

Living Scoop

Kiekie’s Birthday Dress Just Declared Her Era of Generational Wealth

Living Scoop Style

Yvonne Orji’s Bali Trip Is Basically a Hot Girl Healing Retreat | See Photos

Living Sweet Spot

Made Kuti’s Birthday Message to Nedo Is the Kind of Romance We Crave

Living Scoop

Chude Jideonwo’s 40th Had Surprise Speeches, a Dance Floor & a Private Island | See Photos

Living Scoop Style

Veekee James Wore Three Outfits to Her 30th Birthday & Every One Slayed | See Photos

Living Scoop Style

Veekee James Is 30 and Her Birthday Look Is Giving Main Character

Events Living TRAVEL

Everything I Saw, Felt & Learned at the Africa Soft Power Summit in Nairobi

Living Style Sweet Spot

Tubobereni’s Birthday Look Is Gorgeous | See Her Photos

Living News Promotions Sports

Lost In Lagos Plus Magazine Unveils Landmark Sports Issue

Living Scoop Style Sweet Spot

Queen Ivie Atuwatse of Warri Is 39 and Glowing | See All the Gorgeous Birthday Photos

Living

Kiekie’s Birthday Dress Just Declared Her Era of Generational Wealth

Kiekie celebrates her birthday in full glam, rocking a pearl-detailed gown and affirming her new season of wealth and abundance.
Avatar photo

Published

6 hours ago

 on

Photo Credit: Kiekie/Instagram

When Kiekie says she’s the Pearl Queen, she’s not joking, and her birthday look just proved it. She turned up in a floor-length nude dress that ticked every fashion fantasy box. Beads are everywhere. Pearls are piled high. From the voluminous sleeves and pearly cuffs to the high neckline that gave regal vibes, this dress was doing the most in the best way possible. And then there was the cut-out in the chest, because every queen deserves a little drama.

The bottom half of the dress switched things up with a sheer finish and long bead lines that moved with her. She kept the look chic with glossy heels and glowy makeup that let the dress do the talking.

She called this new chapter her era of “generational riches and wealth”—an ambition woven just as tightly into her words as into her style.

In a message posted on social media, Kiekie offered a prayer of gratitude. She gave thanks for her journey so far, for the communities she belongs to, and for the talents that continue to carve space for her in multiple industries: hosting, acting, content creation, fashion, and more. Despite her own sense of imperfection, she framed her success as divine favour, a gift she neither takes lightly nor claims alone.

See her birthday photos below

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Bukunmi Adeaga-Ilori (@kie_kie__)

 

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

css.php