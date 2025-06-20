Anendlessocean’s “Sceptre” EP Will Have You Feeling Like God’s Favourite

Ready for music that lifts your spirit and draws you closer to God? Anendlessocean has just released his new EP, “Sceptre,” and it’s here to inspire reflection, connection, and gratitude.

The 6-track project is a soul-stirring journey rooted in worship, identity, and the joy of salvation. Each song is an offering of thanksgiving, reminding listeners of who they are in God and the power of walking in that truth.

Among the tracks is “ZA,” the previously released single that stands tall as a bold declaration of spiritual authority and deep reverence — a favourite for many already tuned in.

Whether you’re seeking stillness, reflection, or just music that carries depth and intention, Sceptre is worth every second.

Have a listen below.