Connect with us

Music Scoop

Listen to Anendlessocean’s Soul-Stirring New Single “ZA”

BN TV Music

BNXN’s "Cutesy" Is for Anyone Who’s Ever Fallen Hard and Fast | Watch Video

Music Scoop

BET Awards 2025: Tems, Rema, Tyla & More Among Top African Nominees

Music Scoop Style

Juma Jux and Priscilla Ojo Went Full Igbo Royalty in “God Design” Visuals | See Photos

BN TV Music Sweet Spot

Juma Jux and Priscilla Ojo Let Love Lead in "God Design" Video" feat. Phyno

Music Scoop

Burna Boy Throws an Epic First Met Gala After-Party & It Was a Blast | See Photos

Inspired Music

In Her Own Flow: Fimí Is Building Something Steady and New

Music

Niniola Is in Full Dancefloor Mode With New Single “Ginger Me (Alum)”

BN TV Music

Johnny Drille & Fireboy DML’s “Angelina” Video is Soft, Sweet and So Easy to Love

Music

Feeling Tired? Ayo Maff’s “Lazy Baby” Is the Song for Your Mood

Music

Listen to Anendlessocean’s Soul-Stirring New Single “ZA”

Anendlessocean’s “ZA” is a captivating spiritual track that reflects deep faith and trust.

Avatar photo

Published

45 minutes ago

 on

Anendlessocean kicks off the year with a brand new single, “ZA“, a bold declaration of spiritual power and reverence.

With this track, the artist taps into the divine, calling on a higher force through the repeated chant of “YAH YAH YAH YAH NA GA ZÀ.” The song’s lyrics evoke a powerful sense of faith and connection, as it summons a force that promises protection, guidance, and an unshakable presence.

“ZA” is more than music, it’s an invitation to witness the raw energy of faith in action. It’s about reaching out to the divine, knowing that, when called upon, help and clarity are always within reach. This track blends deep spiritual longing with the certainty that divine intervention will always come through.

Hit play and experience the power of “ZA”.

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

css.php