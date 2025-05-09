Listen to Anendlessocean’s Soul-Stirring New Single “ZA”

Anendlessocean kicks off the year with a brand new single, “ZA“, a bold declaration of spiritual power and reverence.

With this track, the artist taps into the divine, calling on a higher force through the repeated chant of “YAH YAH YAH YAH NA GA ZÀ.” The song’s lyrics evoke a powerful sense of faith and connection, as it summons a force that promises protection, guidance, and an unshakable presence.

“ZA” is more than music, it’s an invitation to witness the raw energy of faith in action. It’s about reaching out to the divine, knowing that, when called upon, help and clarity are always within reach. This track blends deep spiritual longing with the certainty that divine intervention will always come through.

Hit play and experience the power of “ZA”.