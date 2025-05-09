Connect with us

Watch Ayra Starr and Wizkid Turn Up the Heat in "Gimme Dat"

Mo Bimpe & Lateef Adedimeji Talk AMVCA Nominations and Rooting for Each Other Always

Can a Breakup Define Your Life? Toyosi & Daniel Etim Effiong Discuss the Path to Healing After Heartbreak

BNXN’s "Cutesy" Is for Anyone Who’s Ever Fallen Hard and Fast | Watch Video

Butter, Spice & Everything Nice: Raphiat’s Chicken Curry & Rice Recipe Is the Comfort Food We’re Craving

Watch Jay On-Air, Kate Henshaw & Omowunmi Dada in a Tense Mother-in-Law Episode of “The Finished Man”

Damson Idris Pulled Up in a Race Car, Unzipped a Suit & Gave Us Culture at the Met Gala

David Oyelowo Hit the Spirit Tunnel Like a Star and Danced All the Way In

Juma Jux and Priscilla Ojo Let Love Lead in "God Design" Video" feat. Phyno

Mercy Aigbe Opens Up to BellaNaija About Her AMVCA Nod & Nollywood Legacy

Ayra Starr and Wizkid release a visual for their single “Gimme Dat,” pairing Afrobeats melodies with stylised, retro-inspired imagery.
Ayra Starr and Wizkid have released the official video for their collaborative track “Gimme Dat,” adding new visual energy to a song that’s already found its place among fan favourites.

Produced by VybeO and Mikabeatz, “Gimme Dat” draws from the familiar melody of Wyclef Jean and Mary J. Blige’s early 2000s hit “911,” weaving it into an Afrobeats rhythm that feels both nostalgic and current. Ayra Starr delivers smooth, emotive vocals, while Wizkid keeps things steady with his laid-back delivery, creating a romantic, low-tempo groove.

The video leans into the track’s mood with soft, surreal scenes. Ayra Starr appears in a flowing red dress, dancing atop a giant vinyl record, while Wizkid steps in with quiet charisma, bringing their chemistry to the screen.

Watch the official video below:

