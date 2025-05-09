Watch Ayra Starr and Wizkid Turn Up the Heat in “Gimme Dat”



Ayra Starr and Wizkid have released the official video for their collaborative track “Gimme Dat,” adding new visual energy to a song that’s already found its place among fan favourites.

Produced by VybeO and Mikabeatz, “Gimme Dat” draws from the familiar melody of Wyclef Jean and Mary J. Blige’s early 2000s hit “911,” weaving it into an Afrobeats rhythm that feels both nostalgic and current. Ayra Starr delivers smooth, emotive vocals, while Wizkid keeps things steady with his laid-back delivery, creating a romantic, low-tempo groove.

The video leans into the track’s mood with soft, surreal scenes. Ayra Starr appears in a flowing red dress, dancing atop a giant vinyl record, while Wizkid steps in with quiet charisma, bringing their chemistry to the screen.

Watch the official video below: