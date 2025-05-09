Mo Bimpe & Lateef Adedimeji Talk AMVCA Nominations and Rooting for Each Other Always

It’s always a pleasure catching up with Nollywood’s beloved couple, Lateef Adedimeji and Adebimpe Oyebade (Mo Bimpe). In this exclusive interview, the duo share their thoughts on love, their careers, and the excitement of being nominated at the 2024 Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCA).

Their film “Lisabi” leads the pack this year, earning an impressive 10 nominations, making it the most nominated film of the season. For the couple, the recognition feels deeply affirming. When asked to sum up how the nominations made them feel in one word, Mo Bimpe said “Seen,” while Lateef responded with “Winner.”

Looking ahead to the awards ceremony, Mo Bimpe shared, “We don’t have high expectations, but whatever happens on Saturday, we’re good. This nomination already makes us feel like winners.”

She also added that she’s proudly cheering her husband on.

The conversation is filled with ease, gratitude and a quiet confidence that speaks to how far they’ve come, reminding us that sometimes, the recognition alone is its own reward.

Watch the full interview below: