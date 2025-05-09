Connect with us

Mo Bimpe & Lateef Adedimeji Talk AMVCA Nominations and Rooting for Each Other Always

Watch Ayra Starr and Wizkid Turn Up the Heat in “Gimme Dat”

Can a Breakup Define Your Life? Toyosi & Daniel Etim Effiong Discuss the Path to Healing After Heartbreak

BNXN’s "Cutesy" Is for Anyone Who’s Ever Fallen Hard and Fast | Watch Video

Butter, Spice & Everything Nice: Raphiat’s Chicken Curry & Rice Recipe Is the Comfort Food We’re Craving

Watch Jay On-Air, Kate Henshaw & Omowunmi Dada in a Tense Mother-in-Law Episode of “The Finished Man”

Damson Idris Pulled Up in a Race Car, Unzipped a Suit & Gave Us Culture at the Met Gala

David Oyelowo Hit the Spirit Tunnel Like a Star and Danced All the Way In

Juma Jux and Priscilla Ojo Let Love Lead in "God Design" Video" feat. Phyno

Mercy Aigbe Opens Up to BellaNaija About Her AMVCA Nod & Nollywood Legacy

In an exclusive interview with BellaNaija, Mo Bimpe and Lateef Adedimeji share the joy of their “Lisabi” AMVCA nominations.
It’s always a pleasure catching up with Nollywood’s beloved couple, Lateef Adedimeji and Adebimpe Oyebade (Mo Bimpe). In this exclusive interview, the duo share their thoughts on love, their careers, and the excitement of being nominated at the 2024 Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCA).

Their film “Lisabi” leads the pack this year, earning an impressive 10 nominations, making it the most nominated film of the season. For the couple, the recognition feels deeply affirming. When asked to sum up how the nominations made them feel in one word, Mo Bimpe said “Seen,” while Lateef responded with “Winner.”

Looking ahead to the awards ceremony, Mo Bimpe shared, “We don’t have high expectations, but whatever happens on Saturday, we’re good. This nomination already makes us feel like winners.”

She also added that she’s proudly cheering her husband on.

The conversation is filled with ease, gratitude and a quiet confidence that speaks to how far they’ve come, reminding us that sometimes, the recognition alone is its own reward.

Watch the full interview below:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaija)

