“Lisabi”: Adedimeji Lateef’s Star-Studded Biopic Set to Reconnect Audiences with Yoruba Heritage

Adedimeji Lateef has unveiled behind-the-scenes photos from his upcoming movie, “Lisabi.” This biopic chronicles the escapades of the Egba Warrior farmer. According to history, Lisabi was a towering figure from Igbehin, originally from the Egba village of Itoku, who famously led the Egba people in their fight for independence from the oppressive rule of the Alaafin of Oyo, whose empire dominated much of Yorubaland.

Lateef shared, “I felt the need for us to know more about our culture and tradition, and also connect to our culture. Although we have so many books about our history, I think it is slowly dying with this time of technology, people do not really read anymore, and I think movies will appeal more to people. Who better to tell our story, than us.”

“Lisabi” is executive produced by Adedimeji Lateef, produced by Adebimpe Lateef, and directed by Niyi Akinmolayan, Lisabi features a star-studded cast which includes Femi Adebayo Salami, Odunlade Adekola, Ibrahim Itele Yekini, Ibrahim Chattah, Mr Macaroni, Mo Bimpe, Eniola Ajao, Liquorose Afije and Lateef Adedimeji.

The film will be released in two parts on Netflix: “Lisabi: The Uprising” on December 27th and “Lisabi: A Legend is Born” in January 2025.

Finallyyyy! The long awaited great biopic is here chronicling the exploits of the great Egba warrior LISABI.

We are ready Lisabi is here!!! My New born is here My long awaited biopic chronicling the escapades of the Ultimate Egba Warrior farmer #LISABI is finally here After my exploits in Ayinla movie, I knew I had to do this to further glorify my Egba heritage. EGBA people, this is for you!!!!! The entire Yoruba, Africa and Blacks worldwide, this is for you!!!!!

See behind-the-scenes photos:

