adidas Makes Retail History with Grand Opening of Lagos Waterfront Store

Global Sports Brand, adidas officially unveiled its latest store on Admiralty Way Lekki, at a memorable launch event on the 2nd of July 2025. The launch event was hosted by the adidas Global Leadership Team in collaboration with LATC and BrandCo (LATC’s retail subsidiary) on the 3,000-square-meter prime waterfront location of the store.

This partnership thrives on its deep respect for Nigerian culture. adidas Lekki embodies adidas’ commitment to understanding local shopping behaviours and preferences, embracing Nigerian music, art, film, and technology. The relationship between LATC and adidas has been cultivated to ensure that global retail excellence meets authentic Nigerian expression.

The event was well attended by top tier influencers across fashion, sports and lifestyle, representatives of arts and sports communities, adidas’ customers, Government officials, reputable media houses and members of the public. The Deputy Governor of Lagos State; Dr. Kadri Obafemi Hamzat was in attendance to declare the store officially open in a ribbon cutting ceremony. Guests were immersed in a world-class retail experience as they navigated through the well laid out sections of the store that showcases a wide range of collections of adidas lifestyle and sports apparel, footwear, accessories amongst others.

The store is not only an architectural masterpiece, but also a canvas of vibrant cultural artistic expression curated by Nigerian artists; a testament to adidas’s commitment to embrace and reflect the culture of communities that host the brand.

Step into the adidas Lekki Flagship Store:

The adidas store features a thoughtful layout with dedicated sections, each offering a unique experience for different consumer needs: Y-3 Section: This is a premium collaboration with designer Yohji Yamamoto resulting in an in-house brand that merges performance with lifestyle and high fashion. A section for high-end consumers looking for high-end products. The Collection Section (Originals): This is the adidas’ lifestyle section heavily inspired by Sports but for everyday casual style. This is where the lifestyle element lives for people looking for cool, youthful and edgy style. Stella McCartney Section: This features another collaboration collection where high-end performance meets high-end activewear with a touch of luxury and sustainability. It features styles across training, gym and athleisure outfits. Motor Sports Section: This is the newly released collection by adidas featuring Mercedes Motorsport gears. This features the whole collection ranging from T-shirts, pants, shoes, jackets and accessories. Football Section: It is referred to as the “A-Clubs” because it features the top and elite clubs such as Arsenal, Real Madrid, Liverpool, Bayern Munich, Manchester United and Juventus. It has the latest season kits including the original versions; Home & Away, the full kits from track suits, match T-shirts, practice wear and footwear. The footwear area also houses the latest franchises; A50, Predator, Copa and they come in a variety of sizes, colours and surface needs; outdoor and 5-aside turf.

The Kids Section: This section showcases products from Disney, lifestyle (original), performance (gymwear) outfits, kids football jerseys, pants, tights, and shoes ranging from football, running and lifestyle. There are also other sections like the Running, Women’s Training, and Men’s sections stocked with gear for athletes, gym-goers, and style-lovers alike.

Guests enjoyed a variety of experiences curated around adidas pillars of Brand, Sports and Community. They were treated to a vast array of local delicacies of food and beverages still in the spirit of embracing culture. The night ended with a stunning fireworks display.

The campaign for the launch was anchored on the theme; Your Stripes, Your Story; a remarkable expression of adidas’ belief in individuality, self-expression, and cultural relevance. It invites every person whether athlete, artist, or everyday game-changer to see themselves in the iconic adidas Three Stripes, and to own the story they are writing through sport, style, and identity.

With the Lekki flagship, adidas and LATC; through its retail subsidiary, BrandCo, reinforce their long-term commitment to Nigeria, not just as a market, but as a hub of culture, creativity, and community. This store represents what is possible when global ambition meets local insight, and it signals a bold new chapter for sports and lifestyle retail in Africa.

As adidas in collaboration with LATC through BrandCo continue to expand their presence across the country, the Lekki store stands as both a retail destination and a cultural landmark; one that invites Nigerians from all walks of life to experience the power of sport, style, and self-expression. It is more than a store; it is a statement of confidence in the future of Nigerian talent, identity, and innovation.

The adidas Lekki Flagship Store welcomes visitors to shop the latest kits and experience a vibrant hub for sport, culture, and connection.

