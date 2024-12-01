adidas Launches Website in Nigeria Ahead of Cyber Monday Thrills

adidas, the global leader in performance and lifestyle footwear and apparel, is excited to announce the launch of its new website for the Nigerian audience.

The official launch of the site marks a significant step in the brand’s ongoing commitment to enhancing the shopping experience for Nigerian customers. Offering both convenience and unbeatable deals this holiday season, is here just in time for the highly anticipated Cyber Monday sales on 2nd December, 2024.

Designed with the Nigerian customer in mind, the website offers a seamless shopping experience, with fast and secure payment options, easy navigation, and Free delivery!

From lifestyle footwear to performance apparel and accessories, the new site makes it easier than ever to access the best of adidas.

Following a successful Every Day is Black Friday campaign throughout November, all eyes are now on Cyber Monday, which promises to be a massive online event. The Cyber Monday thrills will feature incredible discounts across adidas’ range of products – from iconic sneakers like the Spezial, Gazelle, and Samba to the latest sports performance wear.

adidas’ Nigeria Cyber Monday campaign is here to ensure that Nigerian shoppers don’t miss out on the brand’s biggest digital sale of the year. With deep markdowns to as low as 10,000 naira, limited-time offers, and free delivery, this opportunity is a can’t-miss!

Speaking about how the new website brings the adidas experience to more of Nigeria, Ijeoma Arum, CEO of BrandCo Nigeria Limited, adidas’ Nigeria partner, said:

“Making everything available online was an intentional move from us. We’re not just launching a website; we’re enhancing the way Nigerians shop and making our products accessible to adidas lovers all over the country from the comfort of their homes. And with Cyber Monday around the corner, we’re excited to offer unbeatable deals that make it easy for customers to shop, save, and stay stylish.”

On adidas website, customers can explore a wide selection of sportswear, performance apparel, footwear, and accessories that cater to every aspect of their active lifestyle – whether it’s for gym workouts, outdoor adventures, or simply everyday wear.

This is the perfect opportunity to pick up gifts for your loved ones or treat yourself to something special!

Shop Now and Save

Cyber Monday is here; so make sure to be a part of the adidas experience. Visit the adidas website now to explore the full range of products and gear up for Cyber Monday. Don’t miss out on these exclusive online deals, and enjoy free delivery on all orders!

Sponsored Content