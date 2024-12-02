Connect with us

Osas Ighodaro’s Glamorous Gala Look Belongs on Your Style Mood Board—See Photos

Osas Ighodaro’s Glamorous Gala Look Belongs on Your Style Mood Board—See Photos

When you see Osas Ighodaro, you know you’re about to witness beauty, fashion and everything fabulousness! And when she steps out, she doesn’t just attend events—she creates fashion moments. Last night at the Beauty, Fashion & Hair Gala Awards in London, where she also presented an award, she delivered another fashion moment.

Dressed to perfection, Osas gave us a look that deserves a permanent spot on your style mood board for evening events, wedding receptions, or even that dreamy dinner date you’ve been planning. Her outfit was a stunning mix of timeless elegance and bold drama, featuring a silk cape-meets-sleeve situation that was nothing short of iconic.

This is the kind of outfit that makes you stop scrolling and start screenshotting. Whether it’s the style, the poses, or the sheer confidence she carried it with, Osas was a vision—and a reminder that stepping out is an art form in itself.

Go ahead, swipe through and add this to your “what to wear when I want to slay” folder

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Osas Ighodaro (@officialosas)

Check out a beautiful reel of her look

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Osas Ighodaro (@officialosas)

