Third Time’s a Charm! Osas Ighodaro’s New Paris Look Is Her Most Chic Yet

Just when we thought Osas Ighodaro had served us all the style we could possibly handle at Paris Fashion Week, she said, hold my clutch. The actress and media darling just dropped her third look from the event, and it’s giving everything.

This time, Osas stepped out in a rich navy blue mini dress that strikes the perfect balance between elegance and playful sophistication. The dress, with its structured fit, features subtle cut-out details and a beautiful embossed pattern. It hugs at the waist and flares into a peplum-style skirt, creating that flirty, feminine silhouette we can’t get enough of.

She paired the look with sheer black tights and sleek pointed-toe heels, adding a soft touch of drama that makes the whole outfit even more polished. Her choice of accessories were statement gold earrings, a bracelet, and a small black textured clutch.

As always, Osas kept the beauty look clean and striking. With her sleek, straight hair and glowing makeup, she looked right at home in the fashion capital of the world.

But wait, it gets better.

In the carousel of photos she shared on Instagram, Osas is seen sharing a hearty moment with none other than Michael Cooper Jr., the breakout star from that hit Netflix series, “Forever,” we’re all watching. The two were all smiles, and in the comments, Michael dropped a sweet “Great meeting you ” to which Osas replied, “Wonderful meeting you too.”

We love a wholesome celeb link-up!

See photos below