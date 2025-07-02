Connect with us

Scoop Style

Temi Otedola Just Served One of Her Best Looks Yet at the Ms Kanyin Premiere

News Scoop

Nigeria Overhauls Tax System: What It Means for Households and Small Businesses

Inspired Music Scoop

Tems Launches the Leading Vibe Initiative to Uplift African Women in Music

BN TV Movies & TV Scoop

Sola Sobowale, Yemi Solade & Bimbo Ademoye Lead a Sharp Political Drama in "Her Excellency"

Living Scoop

Chlöe Bailey’s Birthday Shoot Was Minimal, Bold & Utterly Chic | See Photos

Scoop Sweet Spot

Baby Bliss! Moses & Marie Celebrate Their Son’s Dedication in Grand Style

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood Scoop

Watch Temi Otedola’s Unfiltered Look Into Filming "Ms Kanyin"

Scoop Style

The #BBNaijaS9 Reunion Was a Cultural Slay Fest | See How They Repped Nigeria

Scoop Style

Chioma Ikokwu Did Not Dress for Subtlety on Her Birthday | See Photos

Scoop Style

See How Sarah Jakes Roberts Rocked This Akwete Suit by Lisa Folawiyo

Scoop

Temi Otedola Just Served One of Her Best Looks Yet at the Ms Kanyin Premiere

Smokey eyes, sequins, and a satin cape? Temi Otedola’s red carpet look for Ms Kanyin is the style moment worth bookmarking.
Avatar photo

Published

3 hours ago

 on

Still watching “Ms Kanyin“? Or maybe you’re already on your second or third viewing. Either way, Temi Otedola, the star at the heart of the film, just shared some photos from what looks to be the premiere, and if there’s one word to sum up her look, it’s stunning.

Her hair was styled in a sleek, pulled-back fashion, with finger waves or neatly patterned cornrows framing the sides and back, giving a textured yet refined finish. Her makeup featured a smokey eye in dark tones, softened with warm nude and brown shades that added depth.

Then there’s the dress: a strapless, floor-length gown covered in deep blue and black sequins, catching glimmers in the most subtle way. She paired it with sparkling drop earrings that added just the right amount of shine.

To complete the look, a dramatic satin cape was draped over her arms, its wide sculptural form creating a striking contrast against the gown’s clean silhouette.

See the photos below.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Temiloluwa Otedola (@temiotedola)

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

css.php