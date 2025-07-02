Temi Otedola Just Served One of Her Best Looks Yet at the Ms Kanyin Premiere

Still watching “Ms Kanyin“? Or maybe you’re already on your second or third viewing. Either way, Temi Otedola, the star at the heart of the film, just shared some photos from what looks to be the premiere, and if there’s one word to sum up her look, it’s stunning.

Her hair was styled in a sleek, pulled-back fashion, with finger waves or neatly patterned cornrows framing the sides and back, giving a textured yet refined finish. Her makeup featured a smokey eye in dark tones, softened with warm nude and brown shades that added depth.

Then there’s the dress: a strapless, floor-length gown covered in deep blue and black sequins, catching glimmers in the most subtle way. She paired it with sparkling drop earrings that added just the right amount of shine.

To complete the look, a dramatic satin cape was draped over her arms, its wide sculptural form creating a striking contrast against the gown’s clean silhouette.

