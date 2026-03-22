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Temi Ajibade's 30th Birthday Photos Just Made Orange the Colour of the Season | See Photos

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Temi Ajibade’s 30th Birthday Photos Just Made Orange the Colour of the Season | See Photos

Temi Ajibade celebrates her 30th birthday in a breathtaking, head-to-toe orange ensemble. The look features a dramatic draped gown and whimsical strawberry charms, set against an editorial leopard backdrop that has officially made orange the colour of the season.
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A full-length shot of Temi Ajibade (Otedola) reclining against a black background. She is wearing a vibrant orange, floor-length draped gown with a halter neckline and matching fabric veil. Her teal blue sandals provide a sharp colour contrast to the look.

A full-length shot of Temi Ajibade (Otedola) reclining against a black background. She is wearing a vibrant orange, floor-length draped gown with a halter neckline. Her teal blue sandals provide a sharp colour contrast to the look. Photo Credit: Temi Ajibade/Instagram

Temi Otedola turned 30 and she did it in orange. Head to toe, draped from her head to the floor, all orange. And she did it so well that we are now reconsidering every opinion we have ever had about the colour.

Now Temi Ajibade, she shared a carousel of birthday photos that have been making the rounds and the look at the centre of all of them is a flowing orange draped gown in a lightweight, fluid fabric that wraps around the body and trails into a long skirt pooling dramatically on the floor. A matching orange fabric is draped over her head like a veil, falling loosely behind her and giving the look a quality that sits somewhere between regal and editorial. The neckline plunges in a deep halter-style front that keeps everything from drifting too far into costume territory and pulls it firmly back into fashion.

Temi Ajibade (Otedola) celebrating her 30th birthday surrounded by friends. She is standing over a long, rectangular leopard-print birthday cake topped with numerous thin silver candles.

Temi Ajibade (Otedola) celebrating her 30th birthday surrounded by friends. She is standing over a long, rectangular leopard-print birthday cake topped with numerous thin silver candles. Photo Credit: Temi Ajibade/Instagram

The jewellery is doing exactly what good jewellery should do. Large gold hoop earrings with red tassel and strawberry charm drops add something unexpected and fun to a look that could have easily stayed serious. A gold chain-link choker with a red strawberry charm pendant sits at her neck and long nails in a soft lilac polish round out the details in the most understated way. Her hair is in a high sleek ponytail with a large voluminous curl pinned at the front, a nod to vintage glamour that feels completely at home alongside all that draping. Her makeup is warm and glowing, defined eyes, a soft blush and a peachy neutral lip.

Temi Ajibade in a voluminous draped orange gown walking up stone stairs alongside her husband, Tosin Ajibade (Mr Eazi), who is wearing a green and red striped jacket. Small candles light the stone steps in an intimate, rustic setting.

Temi Ajibade in a voluminous draped orange gown walking up stone stairs alongside her husband, Tosin Ajibade (Mr Eazi), who is wearing a green and red striped jacket. Photo Credit: Temi Ajibade/Instagram

The first photo is the one that stays with you. Temi on the floor in all that orange against a deep burgundy red backdrop, with a leopard standing directly behind her. The spotted coat, the intense gaze, the stillness of it all — it turns a birthday photo into something that feels like it belongs in a magazine. And yes, before you ask, the leopard is not real. But it is doing a very convincing job.

Temi Ajibade (Otedola) wearing a head-to-toe draped orange gown with a matching veil, posing with a leopard against a deep burgundy textured backdrop for her 30th birthday shoot.

Temi Ajibade (Otedola) wearing a head-to-toe draped orange gown with a matching veil, posing with a leopard against a deep burgundy textured backdrop for her 30th birthday shoot. Photo Credit: Temi Ajibade/Instagram

Happy 30th birthday Temi Ajibade. Orange just became our colour of the season. Are you feeling it too?

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A post shared by Temiloluwa Ajibade (@temiotedola)

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