What Does It Really Cost to Be a Nigerian Wedding Guest?

It’s a Saturday morning and you’re standing in front of your mirror in six yards of wine-coloured lace, your gele sitting at a confident forty-five degree angle, your bag matching your shoes matching your eyeshadow. You look absolutely incredible. You spent three weeks planning this outfit, two hours in a makeup chair, and a number we are not going to say out loud on the full look. And you are going to walk into that wedding hall and be the most put-together version of yourself while celebrating someone you genuinely love.

This is the Nigerian wedding experience in its fullest glory, and there is nothing quite like it anywhere in the world.

But somewhere between the joy, the food, the looks, and the third round of money spraying, a conversation has been brewing. On X (formerly Twitter), in comment sections, in group chats, and in full-blown viral moments, Nigerians have been asking: what exactly is the true cost of showing up to a wedding? And is it time for the tradition to gently, lovingly evolve?

For the uninitiated, here is a rough breakdown of what attending a Nigerian wedding as a woman can look like financially. The aso-ebi fabric itself, which the couple or their family sells to guests as a way of identifying their tribe, can range from ₦30,000 for something modest to well over ₦100,000 for higher-end events. Add tailoring (₦20,000 to ₦200,000 depending on how elaborate you’re going, gele (₦6,000–₦15,000), makeup (₦20,000–₦100,000), shoes and bag (₦15,000–₦200,000), transport, and the spray money you’ll need once the couple hits the dance floor, and a single wedding can cost anywhere from ₦150,000 to ₦600,000 in a single Saturday.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by THE FABRIC BOSS | Asoebi and Luxury Fabrics Specialist (@owamberockers)

These are not made-up figures. They are what Nigerians have been posting, laughing about, and occasionally crying about, for the past two years. And they sit against the backdrop of an economy that has made everyone’s naira work considerably harder for considerably less.

There are factions who have considered simply sending the couple the money or half of it instead of showing up. But what gets lost in the financial conversation is that Nigerian weddings are not simply parties. They are communal ceremonies of witnessing. When you show up in your aso-ebi and spray the couple on the dance floor, you are doing something that a bank transfer cannot replicate, you are saying, I am here. I see this. I celebrate this with my whole presence.

Nigeria’s social architecture is built on this kind of showing up. The older relative who came to your naming ceremony, the family friend who attended your graduation, the neighbours who showed up through every milestone, these bonds are maintained through physical presence at key moments. The wedding is chief among them.

There is also the beautiful chaos of the owambe itself to consider. The competing geles. The aunties who dance better than anyone else in the room. The moment the favourite song drops and the entire hall moves as one. No amount of money wired to an account produces any of that. The experience is the point, for the guests as much as the couple. Those who defend the tradition are protecting something genuinely precious, which an outsider may find unresonable.

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In the middle of all these debates, content creator and host Bukunmi Adeaga-Ilori, better known as KieKie, humourously offered a suggestion late in 2025 when she was listing things that need not follow us into the new year.

Her idea was what if aso-ebi could be reused?

The proposal was that if we bought aso-ebi from a wedding two or three years ago and still have the fabric or the outfit, why can’t we all collectively agree to wear it again for someone elses’ celebration? And for people who didn’t buy the fabric at the time, coordinate with someone who did to at least get the matching headscarf or a complementary piece. The group still looks cohesive. Nobody has to buy anything new.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bukunmi Adeaga-Ilori (@kie_kie__)

The Sustainability Angle

KieKie’s reuse suggestion is financially savvy and strong from a sustainability perspective. The global fashion industry is one of the largest contributors to textile waste on the planet, and Nigeria is not insulated from that reality. The country already contends with enormous volumes of imported second-hand clothing, the famous okirika, much of which ends up unsold and discarded. Local tailoring generates significant fabric offcuts. And into this ecosystem, aso-ebi culture, in its current form, adds an enormous volume of garments made specifically to be worn once.

Think about it: hundreds of guests at a single wedding, each wearing an outfit purpose-built for that specific event, in that specific colour, with that specific embellishment. Beautiful on the day. And then folded into a wardrobe, possibly forever. Multiplied across the tens of thousands of Nigerian weddings that happen every year, that is a staggering amount of fabric that lives one afternoon and then effectively retires.

Nigerian designers are increasingly part of a continental conversation about what sustainable African fashion actually looks like. Lisa Folawiyo’s studio has long championed slow fashion, limited collections, careful construction, garments built to last. The Lagos Fashion Week runway is as much a conversation about heritage and responsibility as it is about aesthetics.

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Aso-ebi fabric, especially the richer lace, george, and aso-oke varieties, is genuinely exquisite and genuinely durable. An outfit made from quality Nigerian lace, restyled by a skilled tailor, can look entirely different three years later. The headscarf from a 2022 wedding can be a fresh accessory at a 2025 one. The fabric doesn’t know what year it is. Only we do.

What if the most stylish thing you could do at a Nigerian wedding in 2026 was show up in a beautifully restyled aso-ebi from three years ago, and be completely unbothered about it?

So, Where Does this Leave Us?

Nowhere definitive, and that’s actually fine. This is a living conversation within a living culture, and the best traditions are the ones that can hold a debate without breaking.

There are things most people across the debate seem to agree on, even if they’d phrase them differently. Aso-ebi, as a concept, is genuinely beautiful tradition of visual solidarity that makes Nigerian celebrations look like nothing else on earth. The owambe as an experience is irreplaceable. Showing up for the people you love matters deeply, and presence carries a meaning that money alone cannot.

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There are also valid questions worth sitting with. Is it reasonable to price a community fabric at rates that exclude the community? Is there a more intentional way to think about what happens to these garments after the party? Could the reuse and scarf-sharing model that KieKie proposed, become a quiet new norm? Could restyling an old aso-ebi outfit become not a sign of not caring, but a sign of caring about the environment and about craft?

The aso-ebi is not going anywhere. Nor should it. But perhaps the most stylish thing the tradition can do right now is exactly what great fashion always does: adapt, breathe, and find a way to be even more itself.

Featured Image Credit: @hauwa_magaji

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