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Wunmi Mosaku Served a Double Style Moment at the 2026 Oscars in Louis Vuitton & Georges Chakra

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Wunmi Mosaku Served a Double Style Moment at the 2026 Oscars in Louis Vuitton & Georges Chakra

First-time Oscar nominee Wunmi Mosaku closed out a historic 2026 awards season with a double style moment at the 98th Academy Awards. Recognised for her role as Annie in Ryan Coogler’s Sinners, she arrived in custom emerald Louis Vuitton by Nicolas Ghesquière before switching into custom purple Georges Chakra for the Vanity Fair Oscar Party.

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Wunmi Mosaku at the 2026 Oscars and Vanity Fair Party. Left: wearing custom Georges Chakra in purple; Right: wearing custom emerald Louis Vuitton.

Wunmi Mosaku at the 2026 Oscars and Vanity Fair Party. Left: wearing custom Georges Chakra in purple; Right: wearing custom emerald Louis Vuitton.

This awards season has been one for the books and Wunmi Mosaku has been at the centre of some of its best style moments, showing up on every major red carpet with her growing baby bump and looking absolutely stunning at every turn. But we think the Oscars look might just be her best one yet.

For the 98th Academy Awards on 15th March 2026, she wore custom Louis Vuitton by Nicolas Ghesquière in a striking emerald green, styled by Shameelah Hicks who has been by her side throughout the entire awards season. Her jewellery was by David Yurman, her makeup was done by Uzo and her hair was styled by Araxi Lindsey. She arrived as a first-time Oscar nominee for Best Supporting Actress for her role as Annie in Ryan Coogler‘s “Sinners,” a hoodoo practitioner and the partner of Michael B. Jordan‘s Smoke, a role she prepared for by studying hoodoo and perfecting a Louisiana Creole dialect. On the red carpet she described the night as “a whirlwind,” adding that she had “never seen this side of the curtain” before, and called her role “divinely placed,” noting that it was a “complete and utter coincidence” that the character shares the name of her all-time favourite movie.

Wunmi Mosaku on the 2026 Oscars red carpet in a custom emerald green Louis Vuitton gown, celebrating her Best Supporting Actress nomination for Sinners.

Wunmi Mosaku on the 2026 Oscars red carpet in a custom emerald green Louis Vuitton gown, celebrating her Best Supporting Actress nomination for Sinners. Photo Credit: Shameelah Hicks/Instagram

She walked into that ceremony carrying the momentum of a season that had already given her two major wins. She picked up Best Supporting Actress at the 79th BAFTAs on 22nd February 2026, becoming the first Black British actress to win that category at the ceremony, and followed it with Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture at the 57th NAACP Image Awards on 28th February 2026, where “Sinners” swept the night with 13 wins from 18 nominations. Sinners itself arrived at the Oscars with a record-breaking 16 nominations, the most of any film in Oscar history.

She did not win the Oscar on the night but she closed out the season in full style. For the 2026 Vanity Fair Oscar Party, Wunmi switched into a custom Georges Chakra in purple, wearing Marli jewellery, with her hair once again done by Araxi Lindsey. It was a beautiful way to close out what has been one of the most remarkable awards seasons a British-Nigerian actress has ever had.

Wunmi Mosaku arriving at the 2026 Vanity Fair Oscar Party in a custom purple Georges Chakra gown and Marli jewellery, following her Best Supporting Actress nomination for Sinners.

Wunmi Mosaku arriving at the 2026 Vanity Fair Oscar Party in a custom purple Georges Chakra gown and Marli jewellery, following her Best Supporting Actress nomination for Sinners. Photo Credit: Wunmi Mosaku/Instagram

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