2026 BAFTA Full Winners List: Wunmi Mosaku, Akinola Davies Jr. and Wale Davies Win Big

What a night of glitz, glamour, and absolute excellence at the 79th British Academy Film Awards (BAFTAs), which took place, yesterday Sunday, 22nd February 2026, at the Royal Festival Hall in London’s Southbank Centre. The evening was expertly steered by the charismatic Alan Cumming, who served as the night’s host, welcoming the biggest names in global cinema to the capital.

Paul Thomas Anderson‘s “One Battle After Another” walked away as the big winner of the evening, taking home six awards including Best Film, Best Director, and Best Adapted Screenplay, among others. But if there is one story that ran through the whole night like a thread, it is the story of Nigerian talent showing up and showing out on one of British cinema’s biggest stages.

Wunmi Mosaku won Best Supporting Actress for her role in Ryan Coogler‘s “Sinners,” a deeply personal win that she accepted while heavily pregnant and delivered a speech that stopped the room. Akinola Davies Jr. and Wale Davies took home the BAFTA for Outstanding British Debut for “My Father’s Shadow,” making history as the first Nigerian filmmakers to win in that category. “Sinners” itself had a strong night, picking up three BAFTAs in total and establishing its place as one of the most celebrated films of the year.

The Prince and Princess of Wales were also in attendance, and the ceremony was broadcast on BBC One and iPlayer across the United Kingdom.

It was a big night for film. It was a bigger night for Nigeria. See the full winners list below.

Best film