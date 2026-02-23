Inspired
2026 BAFTA Full Winners List: Wunmi Mosaku, Akinola Davies Jr. and Wale Davies Win Big
Hosted by Alan Cumming at the Royal Festival Hall, the 2026 BAFTAs saw One Battle After Another win six awards, Wunmi Mosaku collect Best Supporting Actress for Sinners, and Akinola Davies Jr. and Wale Davies make history with Outstanding British Debut.
What a night of glitz, glamour, and absolute excellence at the 79th British Academy Film Awards (BAFTAs), which took place, yesterday Sunday, 22nd February 2026, at the Royal Festival Hall in London’s Southbank Centre. The evening was expertly steered by the charismatic Alan Cumming, who served as the night’s host, welcoming the biggest names in global cinema to the capital.
Paul Thomas Anderson‘s “One Battle After Another” walked away as the big winner of the evening, taking home six awards including Best Film, Best Director, and Best Adapted Screenplay, among others. But if there is one story that ran through the whole night like a thread, it is the story of Nigerian talent showing up and showing out on one of British cinema’s biggest stages.
Wunmi Mosaku won Best Supporting Actress for her role in Ryan Coogler‘s “Sinners,” a deeply personal win that she accepted while heavily pregnant and delivered a speech that stopped the room. Akinola Davies Jr. and Wale Davies took home the BAFTA for Outstanding British Debut for “My Father’s Shadow,” making history as the first Nigerian filmmakers to win in that category. “Sinners” itself had a strong night, picking up three BAFTAs in total and establishing its place as one of the most celebrated films of the year.
The Prince and Princess of Wales were also in attendance, and the ceremony was broadcast on BBC One and iPlayer across the United Kingdom.
It was a big night for film. It was a bigger night for Nigeria. See the full winners list below.
Best film
- Winner: One Battle After Another
- Hamnet
- Marty Supreme
- Sentimental Value
- Sinners
Outstanding British film
- Winner: Hamnet
- 28 Years Later
- The Ballad of Wallis Island
- Bridget Jones: Mad about the Boy
- Die My Love
- H Is For Hawk
- I Swear
- Mr Burton
- Pillion
- Steve
Leading actress
- Winner: Jessie Buckley – Hamnet
- Rose Byrne – If I Had Legs I’d Kick You
- Kate Hudson – Song Sung Blue
- Chase Infiniti – One Battle After Another
- Renate Reinsve – Sentimental Value
- Emma Stone – Bugonia
Leading actor
- Winner: Robert Aramayo – I Swear
- Timothée Chalamet – Marty Supreme
- Leonardo DiCaprio – One Battle After Another
- Ethan Hawke – Blue Moon
- Michael B Jordan – Sinners
Supporting actress
- Winner: Wunmi Mosaku – Sinners
- Odessa A’zion – Marty Supreme
- Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas – Sentimental Value
- Carey Mulligan – The Ballad of Wallis Island
- Teyana Taylor – One Battle After Another
- Emily Watson – Hamnet
Supporting actor
- Winner: Sean Penn – One Battle After Another
- Benicio del Toro – One Battle After Another
- Jacob Elordi – Frankenstein
- Paul Mescal – Hamnet
- Peter Mullan – I Swear
- Stellan Skarsgård – Sentimental Value
Director
- Winner: One Battle After Another – Paul Thomas Anderson
- Bugonia – Yorgos Lanthimos
- Hamnet – Chloé Zhao
- Marty Supreme – Josh Safdie
- Sentimental Value – Joachim Trier
- Sinners – Ryan Coogler
Outstanding debut by a British writer, director or producer
- Winner: My Father’s Shadow
- The Ceremony
- Pillion
- A Want In Her
- Wasteman
Film not in the English language
- Winner: Sentimental Value
- It Was Just An Accident
- The Secret Agent
- Sirât
- The Voice of Hind Rajab
Outstanding British contribution to cinema
Winner: Clare Binns, creative director of Picturehouse Cinemas and Picturehouse Entertainment
Documentary
- Winner: Mr Nobody Against Putin
- 2000 Meters to Andriivka
- Apocalypse in the Tropics
- Cover-Up
- The Perfect Neighbor
Animated film
- Winner: Zootropolis 2
- Elio
- Little Amélie
Children’s and family film
- Winner: Boong
- Arco
- Lilo & Stitch
- Zootropolis 2
Original screenplay
- Winner: Sinners
- I Swear
- Marty Supreme
- The Secret Agent
- Sentimental Value
Adapted screenplay
- Winner: One Battle After Another
- The Ballad of Wallis Island
- Bugonia
- Hamnet
- Pillion
EE Bafta rising star award (voted for by the public)
- Winner: Robert Aramayo
- Miles Caton
- Chase Infiniti
- Archie Madekwe
- Posy Sterling
Original score
- Winner: Sinners – Ludwig Göransson
- Bugonia – Jerskin Fendrix
- Frankenstein – Alexandre Desplat
- Hamnet – Max Richter
- One Battle After Another – Jonny Greenwood
Casting
- Winner: I Swear
- Marty Supreme
- One Battle After Another
- Sentimental Value
- Sinners
Cinematography
- Winner: One Battle After Another
- Frankenstein
- Marty Supreme
- Sinners
- Train Dreams
Costume design
- Winner: Frankenstein
- Hamnet
- Marty Supreme
- Sinners
- Wicked: For Good
Editing
- Winner: One Battle After Another
- F1
- A House of Dynamite
- Marty Supreme
- Sinners
Production design
- Winner: Frankenstein
- Hamnet
- Marty Supreme
- One Battle After Another
- Sinners
Make-up and hair
- Winner: Frankenstein
- Hamnet
- Marty Supreme
- Sinners
- Wicked: For Good
Sound
- Winner: F1
- Frankenstein
- One Battle After Another
- Sinners
- Warfare
Special visual effects
- Winner: Avatar: Fire and Ash
- F1
- Frankenstein
- How to Train Your Dragon
- The Lost Bus
British short film
- Winner: This Is Endometriosis
- Magid / Zafar
- Nostalgie
- Terence
- Welcome Home Freckles
British short animation
- Winner: Two Black Boys in Paradise
- Cardboard
- Solstice