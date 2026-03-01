Scoop
Tabitha Brown Glows in Nigerian Label Desirée Iyama at the 57th NAACP Image Awards | See Photos
Tabitha Brown brought a burst of colour to the 2026 NAACP Image Awards in a sculptural orange gown by Nigerian designer Desirée Iyama. The night also saw a major win for Wunmi Mosaku.
If there is one thing Tabitha Brown is going to do, she is going to bring the sunshine. The beloved actress graced the red carpet for the 57th NAACP Image Awards in Pasadena, bringing a welcome burst of colour to the event. Looking every bit the breakthrough star—nominated this year for her role in Unexpected Christmas—Tabitha made a serious style statement by choosing a piece from the brilliant Nigerian designer, Desirée Iyama.
Accompanied by her husband, Chance Brown, Tabitha was a vision in a vivid orange strapless ball gown that commanded the frame. The dress is a perfect testament to the craftsmanship coming out of the Desirée Iyama studio in Lagos; the bodice featured a masterclass in sculptural detail, with three-dimensional fabric loops arranged like delicate petals across the bust. This architectural quality felt both romantic and modern, anchored by thin spaghetti straps that tied in a halter-style around her neck.
The skirt offered a masterclass in structure. Crafted in a glossy, taffeta-like fabric that held its shape with poise, the gown featured a chic midi-length hemline that sat just above the ankle. The gathered ruching around the lower portion added an extra layer of texture, creating a silhouette that showcased the designer’s eye for construction.
Tabitha paired the warm orange with brilliant blue embellished heeled mules. This deliberate use of complementary colours worked exceptionally well, providing a sophisticated contrast that highlighted the gown’s vibrant hue. Her accessories were equally considered: long silver chandelier earrings, a stack of gold bangles, and multiple rings that added a generous but polished sparkle. To finish the look, her hair was swept into a high, braided updo with loose tendrils framing her face, dotted with small gold accessories.
The evening was made even more special as we celebrated another major win for the home team. It was an absolute delight to see Wunmi Mosaku take home the award for Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture for her role in Sinners.
