Celebrating Women Who Thrive This #BNSWomensMonth

Seven years. Seven Marches. Seven seasons of showing up for the women who shape our world.

What began as a celebration has grown into a movement, a conversation, a community. And this year, as we step into our 7th edition of BellaNaijaStyle’s Women’s Month campaign, we are doing what we have always done best: honouring women in their fullness.

Women Who Thrive

“Thriving” looks different for every woman. It is the entrepreneur who bet on herself when no one else would. The mother who rebuilt her identity without losing herself. The woman who walked away from what drained her and ran toward what lit her up. Thriving is personal, and it is powerful, and this March, we are making space for all of it.

To explore the many dimensions of a woman in her element, we have structured this year’s campaign around four distinct categories, each one a pillar of a life truly lived:

Career

What does it mean to build something of your own? To rise, pivot, lead, and redefine success on your own terms? We’ll be spotlighting women navigating the professional world with intention, from boardrooms to creative studios to their own startups.

Health

A woman cannot pour from an empty cup. This pillar is dedicated to the women prioritising their physical, mental, and emotional wellbeing, and the conversations we often don’t have loudly enough about what it actually takes to be well.

Money

Financial independence is freedom. This year, we’re talking about wealth-building, financial literacy, breaking generational patterns around money, and the women who are rewriting the rules of what it means to be financially empowered.

Culture

Identity, heritage, community, creativity. This category honours the women who are preserving, evolving, and celebrating African culture, in fashion, in art, in lifestyle, in the stories they choose to tell.

What to Expect This Month

All through March, BellaNaijaStyle will be sharing stories, interviews, features, and conversations centred on real women, women you may know, women who may surprise you, and women who will absolutely inspire you.

Expect long reads that go deep. Expect candid voices. Expect the kind of content that makes you screenshot and send to your group chat with no caption, because sometimes a story says everything.

We are celebrating women who thrive, and we want you to see yourself in every single one of them.

Welcome to the 7th edition. We are so glad you’re here.

Follow along all month on BellaNaijaStyle across all our platforms using #BNSWomensMonth. And if you know a woman who thrives? Tell us about her.