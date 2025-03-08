WomenWhoWork: Meet the Women Transforming Healthcare at eHealth Africa

At BellaNaija, we are deeply committed to issues concerning women. As part of this commitment, through BNS Women’s Month and our strategic partnership with eHealth Africa (eHA), we are spotlighting the incredible women who drive eHA’s impactful work, from visionary leaders to dedicated field agents.

According to Mary Edoro, BellaNaija’s Chief of Staff and Convener for BNS Women’s Month, this feature, tagged #WomenWhoWork, “will showcase the diverse talents and unwavering commitment of the women behind the scenes, inspiring our audience and highlighting the vital role they play in improving public health outcomes in Africa.”

In this feature, we spoke with Maryam Dantata, Tope Falodun, Fatimah Howeidy, Ota Akhigbe, Micheline Ntiru, Evelyn Castle, Temitayo Tella-Lah, Nnenna Ohiaeri, Ifunanya Ilodibe, and Audrey Odogu to discuss the incredible work of eHealth Africa and how they are driving impact in healthcare innovation and accessibility.

Enjoy their insights!

Maryam Dantata–Senior Manager

How does eHealth Africa’s work make a tangible difference in the lives of Africans?

eHealth Africa transforms healthcare access for underserved people by providing affordable, high-quality medical care through different approaches like digital health solutions. By focusing on early disease detection, health education, and strengthening primary healthcare systems, we prevent avoidable deaths and improve long-term health outcomes. We ensure sustainable, patient-centered care that empowers individuals and communities. By bridging healthcare gaps, eHA not only saves lives but also restores dignity, allowing people to lead healthier, more productive lives.

What’s a specific project or initiative you’ve been involved in that you’re particularly proud of, and why?

One initiative that stands out is expanding community-based healthcare through home visits by community health workers (CHWs). Many patients in underserved areas struggle to access healthcare due to financial or mobility constraints. By deploying CHWs, we ensure that patients receive screenings, follow-ups and essential medications right at their doorstep. I’m particularly proud of this because it removes barriers to care, prevents complications from untreated illnesses, and builds trust between healthcare providers and the community. It’s a tangible, life-saving intervention that improves health equity in real time.

Tope Falodun – Manager, Project Support Unit

What’s one thing you wish more people knew about the work eHealth Africa does?

I would say, I wish people understood that eHA bridges the gap between human and processes or systems. Because I see the organisation as an intervenor between the two. Particularly, other organisations doing similar work, I wish they understood and accepted the great strength of eHA in providing solutions to improve health systems and come together towards achieving the set Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). I must tell you that the organisation’s human resources are incomparable. They go the extra mile to reach the remote communities, ensuring that interventions reach the right people no matter the barrier. This is one of the outstanding factors of eHA.

What does women’s empowerment mean to you in the context of your work?

Let me use myself as an example. eHA has empowered me by providing me with this job, allowing me a conducive environment to improve my career, working with men from being a field officer and rising to the position of a manager. All these were achievable through encouragement, coaching and trust, which to me, is the most important. I have contributed to many communities’ health improvement, people around me, and to my immediate families’ well-being. I have also impacted many within the organisation and outside by passing on knowledge by way of empowering them as well. So, simply put, women empowerment to me, is providing an opportunity to a woman; to trust and not demean her for her to impact others, which in a way allows her to also empower others, thereby contributing or supporting to achieve the SDGs 1, 3, 4, 5 and 8.

How does the data you work with translate into real-world improvements for communities?

At eHealth Africa (eHA), the data we work with translates into real-world improvements for communities by enabling smarter decision-making, targeted interventions and more efficient resource allocation. One of the major issues in Low-Medium Income countries (LMIC) includes many rural or hard-to-reach communities that lack access to healthcare, and without accurate data, they can be overlooked in health interventions. Our projects, such as the GIS tracking, resolve some of these issues. The data from the:

Geospatial mapping (GIS) helps identify areas with low vaccination rates, poor healthcare access, or high disease burden.

Satellite imagery and mobile data allow planners to locate communities that don’t appear on traditional maps.

Real-time tracking of health services ensures outreach teams reach the right places, reducing disease spread and improving coverage.

Ota Akhigbe–Director, Partnerships and Programs

How do you see the role of women evolving within the public health sector in Africa?

Women are transforming the public health sector in Africa, moving from participants to powerful leaders and innovators. Their unique perspectives and problem-solving skills are essential in shaping health policy and driving impactful research and initiatives. As eHealth Africa demonstrates, women are not simply at the table; they are setting it, and leading the charge for equitable healthcare.

What is your vision for the future of public health in Africa, and how is eHealth Africa working to achieve that vision?

My vision is equitable access to quality healthcare for every African. eHealth Africa is actively realising this vision by building resilient health systems, leveraging technology as seen in our digital solutions, and fostering strong partnerships. Our focus on data-driven decisions, community engagement, and sustainable solutions, including our renewable energy initiatives, empowers communities and ensures a proactive, accessible public health future.

Fatimah Howeidy–Project Manager

How does technology play a crucial role in improving public health outcomes in your specific area of work?

As a Project Manager at eHealth Africa (eHA), I have seen how technology is transforming public health—making healthcare more efficient, accessible and impactful. From tracking diseases to distributing vaccines, technology plays a vital role in saving lives and strengthening health systems.

For example, during Polio vaccination campaigns, we used geospatial technology (GIS mapping) to track immunisation teams and ensure that no community was left behind. This is just one way that technology is revolutionising public healthcare.

Our disease surveillance systems detect early signs of epidemics like cholera, polio, and COVID-19, allowing for a faster response and containment. GIS mapping helps locate areas with low vaccination rates so we can target interventions where they are needed most. Real-time tracking ensures vaccines are available where they are needed, preventing stockouts and reducing waste. By using technology in these ways, we can make healthcare smarter, faster, and more effective for everyone.

Micheline Ntiru–Member, Board of Directors

What is your vision for the future of public health in Africa, and how is eHealth Africa working to achieve that vision?

Now more than ever, Africans need to invest in our own health. We still have a long way to go with issues such as maternal mortality, where levels are highest in countries such as Chad and Nigeria at above 1000 deaths out of 100 000 live births.

Nutrition is also near and dear to me, and I think that we have the solutions. For example, investing in quality, locally-made complementary foods for young children, as well as fortifying staple foods with essential minerals and vitamins will go a long way in reducing some of the high micro nutrient malnutrition rates that hinder optimal learning. Stunting, a chronic malnutrition, affects school performance and adult productivity, which at a population level, is hampering our economic development. In addition, I really want us to create the reality that every single person, whether you are an okada driver or a President, should be treated with dignity when they enter a clinic and should be provided with quality, affordable care.

How is the role of women evolving in the public health sector in Africa?

Women are increasingly involved in health tech, perhaps due to some success in myriad STEM for women efforts. This means that there is room for them to design and refine tech and AI solutions for women’s health and apply these to the public health care system in clinics, in community health care and beyond. Youth are incredibly important — they make up a large share of our populations and can provide their well-informed take on technology as well as societal opportunities and barriers, design products, and help to effect positive behavioural change.

Evelyn Castle–Co-founder & Board Chairperson

How does eHealth Africa’s work make a tangible difference in the lives of Africans?

At eHealth Africa, we bridge gaps in healthcare using technology and data, ensuring even the most underserved communities receive lifesaving services. Our work empowers mothers to vaccinate their children, helps health workers track disease outbreaks, and provides women in remote areas with access to critical health resources. By putting information and tools in the hands of those who need them most, we are transforming public health and saving lives.

What’s a specific project or initiative you’ve been involved in that you’re particularly proud of, and why?

One of the most impactful projects I’ve been part of is improving vaccine delivery systems. Many women walk miles to get their children vaccinated, and our efforts ensure vaccines reach them safely and on time. Seeing fewer preventable illnesses and healthier families is a reminder that every action counts. Knowing that mothers trust us to help protect their children makes me incredibly proud.

Temitayo Tella-Lah–Program Manager, Climate Adaptation in Health, Food Security and Nutrition

What is the most rewarding aspect of your work at eHealth Africa?

The most fulfilling part of my work is leading programs that create measurable, lasting impact in underserved communities. Knowing that my efforts contribute to stronger healthcare systems, improved disease prevention, and better health outcomes is incredibly rewarding. Every project brings us closer to a future where quality healthcare is accessible to all, not just a select few. At eHealth Africa, we are not just solving immediate healthcare challenges—we are building sustainable solutions that empower communities, strengthen resilience, and ultimately transform lives across Nigeria and Africa.

How do you see the role of women evolving within the public health sector in Africa?

Women are shaping Africa’s public health landscape as frontline workers, researchers, and policymakers. While progress has been made in leadership representation, structural barriers persist. More organisations, including eHealth Africa, are championing gender equity through mentorship, capacity-building, and leadership development. However, true transformation requires policies that support women at all levels—whether in fieldwork, data science, or decision-making roles. When women lead in public health, health systems become more inclusive, and communities thrive. The future depends on ensuring women are not just participants but key drivers of change in building resilient, equitable healthcare systems across Africa.

Nnenna Ohiaeri–Project Manager

How does technology play a crucial role in improving public health outcomes in your specific area of work?

The incorporation of technology has proven to be instrumental to improving the quality of vaccination campaign implementation in the country. The tracking of vaccination team activities on the field is made possible by GIS-enabled phones which ensure that communities with vaccine-eligible children are visited and the children are immunised. The use of GIS technology contributes to improving Nigeria’s immunisation coverage and addressing the zero dose challenge.

Ifunanya Ilodibe–Executive Vice President and Chief Medical Officer

What’s one thing you wish more people knew about the work EHA Clinics?

85% of patient needs can be met in primary care and although primary care in Nigeria has been synonymous with low quality care, EHA Clnics is changing the narrative and delivering high impact, high quality health care so patients do not need to go to hospitals for health needs that can be met in a primary care clinic.

What is your vision for the future of public health in Africa, and how is EHA Clinics working to achieve that vision?

My vision for healthcare in Africa is the achievement of true healthcare equity where healthcare is accessible to all despite age, gender, socio-economic status and religious beliefs. To achieve this, EHA Clinics’ impact goals are focused on eliminating inequities that prevent access to care, promoting health and well-being, especially amongst vulnerable populations and ensuring gender equity in our organisation, as well as in the way we deliver care.

Audrey Odogu–Senior Manager, Business Development

What is the most rewarding aspect of your work at eHealth Africa?

The most rewarding aspect of my work representing a Nigerian indigenous international NGO that has contributed to the eradication of Polio and the Covid-19 emergency health response. I get to speak with pride to potential partners and Africans about the work we have done, currently are doing, and what we strive for.

Leading the Business Development Unit of the eHA provides an opportunity to strategically engage for true impact in extending our expertise built over almost 2 decades. Knowing that I am contributing to Public Health Transformation in Nigeria and Africa gives me a sense of fulfilment.

What’s a specific project or initiative you’ve been involved in that you’re particularly proud of, and why?

Expanding our fundraising strategy and donor engagement by educating partners on the impact that can be achieved through the eHealth Foundation.

How does technology play a crucial role in improving eHA’s public health outcomes?

eHA develops digital tools that empower community health workers with real-time guidance and patient monitoring capabilities. We integrate mobile reporting systems that allow health workers to submit data from remote areas, improving surveillance and response. AI-powered chatbots and SMS-based health alerts provide communities with essential health information in low-connectivity regions.

_

