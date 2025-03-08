International Women’s Day: Nabila Aguele on What It Takes to Accelerate Action for Women

Girls’ education is often framed as a moral duty, but it’s also an economic imperative, a policy necessity, and a fight for equity that demands urgent action. Across Nigeria, millions of girls still struggle to access and complete their education, held back by financial barriers, outdated norms, and systemic neglect. But what does it take to move beyond advocacy into real, lasting change?

Nabila Aguele, the Chief Executive for Malala Fund in Nigeria, has spent years at the intersection of policy, law, and education, working to dismantle the barriers that keep girls from learning and leading.

In this conversation for International Women’s Day 2025 and BNS Women’s Month, Nabila discusses the urgent gaps in girls’ education, the policies that need immediate attention, and the power of persistence in driving real change. She shares insights on mentorship, economic empowerment, and the importance of shifting deeply ingrained societal norms that continue to limit women and girls. More than just policy, her work is about changing mindsets because when a girl’s education is prioritised, our society becomes better.

Enjoy the conversation.

Hello Nabila. Please tell us about your journey and what it means to reach the level you currently are as a woman

My career has taken me across law, academia, policy and advocacy. Each transition was shaped by adaptability, purpose, and a deep commitment to service. But long before these roles, my worldview was shaped by the experience of growing up across Nigeria, England, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and Canada. Living in such diverse contexts taught me the importance of connecting across cultures and perspectives. I also saw how opportunity isn’t evenly distributed. That understanding has stayed with me in every chapter of my career.

I started as a lawyer in the U.S., focused on complex federal patent litigation suits, and then transitioned into academia. I enjoyed the experience of teaching law, but still I felt a growing pull toward development and impact work outside the legal space. At the same time, I was eager to reconnect with home and contribute to Nigeria’s development tangibly. That led me to public service, where I served as a Special Adviser to the Minister of Finance, Budget, and National Planning, working on economic policy and gender-responsive governance. It was a front-row seat to policy making in action—what it takes to design, implement, and fight for policies that create real impact.

Now, as Chief Executive, Nigeria, at Malala Fund, I have the privilege of leading work focused on ensuring that our girls can complete 12 years of education, and are empowered to learn, lead, and choose their futures. I see firsthand how education isn’t just a fundamental right but a game-changer for economic growth, gender equity, and national development.

Along the way, I’ve also had the joy and challenge of becoming a mother to three incredible children—an experience that has grounded me in ways I couldn’t have imagined. Motherhood has deepened my understanding of what it means to build systems that truly support women and girls and reinforced my commitment to breaking down barriers at every level.

Reaching this stage in my career as a woman has meant navigating systems that weren’t necessarily built for us. I know what it means to step into spaces where representation is scarce, to pivot between industries, and to embrace uncertainty in pursuit of impact. Every transition has been a lesson in resilience, and every opportunity has reinforced my belief in paying it forward.

As the Chief Executive for Malala Fund in Nigeria, what are the most urgent gaps you see in girls’ education today, and what bold actions must be taken immediately to address them?

One of the most urgent gaps in girls’ education today is not just access but retention. Millions of girls are still being pushed out of school due to pregnancy, conflict, period poverty and financial constraints. Even when they enroll, they often lack the support systems needed to stay and thrive like

safe school environments, mentorship, or policies that address gender-specific barriers.

To close this gap, we need collective action. Governments must prioritise and properly fund gender-responsive education systems—this means budgeting for safe schools, teacher training, and policies that support pregnant and married girls to continue their education. At the same time, we need to challenge harmful social norms that devalue girls’ education. Advocacy, storytelling, and direct engagement with communities and policymakers are key to shifting mindsets and ensuring education is truly a right, not a privilege.

We have incredible partners working to address these challenges. For example, Invictus Africa is helping ensure that government budgets in Oyo and Gombe states include funding for girls’ education and well-being. They developed a framework to make sure policymakers consider girls’ needs when allocating resources.

Oh that’s impressive

It is.

Your work puts you at the centre of efforts to drive systemic change for women and girls. What personal lessons have you learned about what it really takes to accelerate action?

Change isn’t just about having the right policies—it’s about persistence, coalition-building, and shifting mindsets. One of the biggest lessons I’ve learned is that systemic change is a collective effort. It’s about seeking out and working closely with a multistakeholder community of fellow change agents. It also takes being able to present strong facts alongside compelling storytelling. It’s not enough to present the data—we have to be willing to go the extra distance to engage decision-makers, create urgency, and make them truly see the human and economic cost of inaction.

Also, the way we frame the message matters. Economists, for example, are most moved by numbers—by hard data linking gender equity to GDP growth and development outcomes. In those conversations, therefore, I have found it incredibly powerful to connect the dots between empowering women and girls and the measurable economic benefits that follow.

I also realised that representation is transformative. When women, particularly young women, are part of decision-making processes, they do not merely shape the conversation; they influence the outcomes in more inclusive and sustainable ways. This is why I am especially proud of our work at Malala Fund—ensuring that the voices and experiences of girls are central to our advocacy for girls’ secondary school education is at the core of what we do.

And perhaps most importantly, I’ve learned to hold space for both ambition and humility. Working for big, systemic change while knowing you’re just one person in a complex, unpredictable system requires balance. The statistics can be daunting, and the realities can be overwhelming. But staying optimistic, seeing the bigger picture while also celebrating the small, everyday wins, is what makes this work not just necessary, but possible.

While getting girls into school and having policies protecting women’s rights is crucial, what innovative strategies can ensure they stay, thrive, and transition into leadership roles across industries?

One critical enabler is increased and better quality government spending on education, as I said earlier. The federal government still allocates less than 9% of its annual budget to education. Without critical and transparent funding, it remains impossible to adequately invest in highly skilled teachers, and in the innovative and safe learning environments that ensure that girls and boys can learn and thrive.

Mentorship and representation are game-changers. Girls need to see and hear from women who have walked the path before them—whether in STEM, politics, business, or in other sectors. When young women are connected to role models, it doesn’t just spark ambition—it transforms futures.

However, inspiration alone isn’t enough. Economic empowerment must be part of the equation. Education is the foundation, but real opportunity comes when girls have financial literacy, entrepreneurial skills, and access to funding. We need to equip them with the tools to make real choices about their futures, not just navigate the ones handed to them.

And at the heart of it all, we must work collectively to shift the deep-rooted norms that prevent girls from realising their full potential. Policy change is crucial, but mindset shifts are just as powerful, and we can’t do this in isolation. Families, communities, and institutions all have a critical role to play.

Cultural and societal expectations often hinder progress. How do we create large-scale shifts in attitudes toward gender roles, especially in deeply patriarchal societies?

Changing mindsets is challenging, but achievable. It starts with humility, with messaging that is tailored to the intended audience, and the right messengers. To drive real change, we have to engage traditional and religious leaders, male allies, and respected community figures. When they are part of the conversation, solutions become rooted in shared values and speak to the realities on the ground in a way that resonates.

Storytelling is another powerful tool. When people see real examples of how empowering women and girls benefits them as society, it challenges old assumptions. And when they witness the ripple effect of educating a girl—how it transforms not just her life but her family and community—it reshapes what they believe is possible. Media—whether through film, music, or social platforms—plays a huge role in normalising new aspirations and shifting societal expectations.

Ultimately, change starts with who delivers the message. In many societies, traditional and religious leaders hold more trust than politicians. When they champion gender equality, people listen.

And while shifting mindsets is crucial, strong legal protections matter just as much. Laws push society forward, setting new standards for what is acceptable and expected. What once seemed unthinkable becomes the norm over time. Progress happens when culture, community, and policy move together—reinforcing, rather than resisting, one another.