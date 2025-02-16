Connect with us

News

It's Time For BNS Women’s Month! Get Read For a Month of Transformative Conversations

Living News Sports

Kenya's Edwin Kibet & Ethiopia's Guta Meseret Hirpa Finish First at the 2025 Access Bank Lagos City Marathon

Events News Promotions

Empowering Excellence: The StudyUK Alumni Awards Return for Their 11th Edition

Events Music News Promotions

John Legend, Simi & More to Headline Global Citizen’s Move Afrika 2025

News Scoop

Federal Government Proposes 12-Year Basic Education Model & Technical College Upgrades

News

House of Representatives Proposes Creation of 31 New States Across Six Regions

News Scoop

Khaby Lame Meets Senegal’s President Bassirou Diomaye Faye to Advocate for Children's Rights

Movies & TV News Nollywood Promotions

A New Era of Storytelling: That Good Media Introduces Motion Pictures Division and Global Film Festival

Events News

Angelique Kidjo for Premiere Ceremony, Cynthia Erivo on Main Stage | See the 67th Grammy Performances You Can’t Miss

Living News

How Much Will The PEPFAR Freeze Affect People Living with HIV? Nigerians Discuss 

News

It’s Time For BNS Women’s Month! Get Read For a Month of Transformative Conversations

This year, we’re championing transformative conversations, fostering community support, and driving systemic change.
Avatar photo

Published

42 mins ago

 on

This March, BellaNaija Style is proud to announce the return of our Women’s Month Campaign. As we do annually, we are committed to elevating and empowering Nigerian women through advocacy, celebration, and impactful initiatives.

This year, in alignment with the UN’s call for “For ALL Women and Girls: Rights, Equality, and Empowerment” and the 30th anniversary of the Beijing Declaration, we are focusing on the health and well-being of young women and girls in Nigeria.

From Sexual and Reproductive Health (SRH) to Mental Health and Women’s Empowerment, we’re championing transformative conversations, fostering community support, and driving systemic change.

Stay tuned for:

  • BNSConvos: 4 weeks of virtual discussions with leaders and influencers.
  • Spotlight Series: Celebrating inspiring women entrepreneurs and professionals.
  • High Tea with BNS: An exclusive gathering of stakeholders and change-makers.
  • Collaborations with eHealth Africa: Leveraging technology to improve health outcomes.

Join us as we amplify voices, celebrate achievements, and create a future where every young woman and girl can thrive. Also follow the conversation across our social media platforms using the hashtag: #BNSWomensMonth25

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

The Definitive Guide to African Style Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com now! Connect with us! Send an email: [email protected] Follow us on Instagram: @bellanaijastyle

css.php