It’s Time For BNS Women’s Month! Get Read For a Month of Transformative Conversations

This March, BellaNaija Style is proud to announce the return of our Women’s Month Campaign. As we do annually, we are committed to elevating and empowering Nigerian women through advocacy, celebration, and impactful initiatives.

This year, in alignment with the UN’s call for “For ALL Women and Girls: Rights, Equality, and Empowerment” and the 30th anniversary of the Beijing Declaration, we are focusing on the health and well-being of young women and girls in Nigeria.

From Sexual and Reproductive Health (SRH) to Mental Health and Women’s Empowerment, we’re championing transformative conversations, fostering community support, and driving systemic change.

Stay tuned for:

BNSConvos : 4 weeks of virtual discussions with leaders and influencers.

: 4 weeks of virtual discussions with leaders and influencers. Spotlight Series : Celebrating inspiring women entrepreneurs and professionals.

: Celebrating inspiring women entrepreneurs and professionals. High Tea with BNS : An exclusive gathering of stakeholders and change-makers.

: An exclusive gathering of stakeholders and change-makers. Collaborations with eHealth Africa: Leveraging technology to improve health outcomes.

Join us as we amplify voices, celebrate achievements, and create a future where every young woman and girl can thrive. Also follow the conversation across our social media platforms using the hashtag: #BNSWomensMonth25