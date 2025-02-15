Connect with us

Living

Kenya’s Edwin Kibet & Ethiopia’s Guta Meseret Hirpa Finish First at the 2025 Access Bank Lagos City Marathon

Kenyan long-distance runner Edwin Kibet Koech has won the men’s category of the 2025 Access Bank Lagos City Marathon, finishing the race in 2 hours and 14 minutes. This victory comes with a $50,000 prize, adding another win to his record after also taking first place in the 2023 edition.

In the women’s race, Ethiopia’s Guta Meseret Hirpa crossed the finish line first to take the win.

Now in its 10th year, the marathon drew thousands of runners for the 42km and 10km races. The 42km race started at 6:30 am from the National Stadium in Surulere, while the 10km run began at 9:30 am from the Grace Garden Event Centre in Lekki. Both races ended at Eko Atlantic City, where runners crossed the finish line to cheers from the crowd.

Since its inception in 2016, the Access Bank Lagos City Marathon has grown into one of Africa’s premier road races. It achieved the World Athletics Gold Label status ahead of the 2023 edition, becoming the first full marathon in Africa to earn this distinction.

