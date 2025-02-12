Empowering Excellence: The StudyUK Alumni Awards Return for Their 11th Edition

The StudyUK Alumni Awards, proudly presented by the British Council, are back for their 11th edition, and this year’s celebration promises to be nothing short of spectacular.

Location: Abuja

Date: February 15th, 2025

This year’s event expands its reach, recognizing outstanding achievements across four key categories: Business & Innovation, Culture & Creativity, Social Action, and Science & Sustainability.

As Daniel Emenahor, the Head of Higher Education Programmes, enthusiastically puts it, “This year’s event is going to be exceptional. We’re not just celebrating excellence; we’re empowering it.”

The finalists represent a diverse range of industries, from tech entrepreneurs to healthcare leaders, all of whom have leveraged their UK education to make a significant impact in Nigeria. The StudyUK Alumni Awards continue to showcase the transformative power of UK education, fostering deeper collaboration between UK institutions, Nigerian businesses, and government agencies.

What to Expect on the Night and what Attendees can look forward to:

Inspiring keynote speeches

Prestigious award presentations

Exciting live performances

Unparalleled networking opportunities

Beyond the night itself, past winners have used the platform to secure funding, gain credibility, and expand their influence.

As Daniel Emenahor emphasizes:”The StudyUK Alumni Awards are more than just a celebration of excellence – they’re a catalyst for change.”

Join the British Council Nigeria and the StudyUK Alumni Awards community on February 15 to celebrate the best and brightest UK alumni in Nigeria.

