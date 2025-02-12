Connect with us

Empowering Excellence: The StudyUK Alumni Awards Return for Their 11th Edition

Desperados Turns up the Fun with the "Beer with a Latin Vibe" Campaign | Catch the highlights

The AWP Network Vendor Program Onboards Cohort Four (4) Of Its High-Impact Procurement Training Initiative

John Legend, Simi & More to Headline Global Citizen’s Move Afrika 2025

The Leading Woman Show Season 3 is set to Champion Gender-Balanced Leadership in Nigeria

Key Takeaways from StephREDD’s Groundbreaking 6th UR³ Resilience Summit 2025

Adanna Madueke’s "Our African Hairitage" Documentary Debuts in Lagos, Honoring Black Culture

Quantum of Love: Get ready for a Night of Elegance, Luxury and Romance this Valentine Season

Discover Insights from the #YouthEmpowered Program hosted by the Nigerian Bottling Company

Aragorn Fani-Kayode’s 9th Birthday Brings Family and Friends Together

The StudyUK Alumni Awards, proudly presented by the British Council, are back for their 11th edition, and this year’s celebration promises to be nothing short of spectacular.

Location: Abuja
Date: February 15th, 2025

This year’s event expands its reach, recognizing outstanding achievements across four key categories: Business & Innovation, Culture & Creativity, Social Action, and Science & Sustainability.

As Daniel Emenahor, the Head of Higher Education Programmes, enthusiastically puts it, “This year’s event is going to be exceptional. We’re not just celebrating excellence; we’re empowering it.”

The finalists represent a diverse range of industries, from tech entrepreneurs to healthcare leaders, all of whom have leveraged their UK education to make a significant impact in Nigeria. The StudyUK Alumni Awards continue to showcase the transformative power of UK education, fostering deeper collaboration between UK institutions, Nigerian businesses, and government agencies.

What to Expect on the Night and what Attendees can look forward to:

  • Inspiring keynote speeches
  • Prestigious award presentations
  • Exciting live performances
  • Unparalleled networking opportunities

Beyond the night itself, past winners have used the platform to secure funding, gain credibility, and expand their influence.

As Daniel Emenahor emphasizes:”The StudyUK Alumni Awards are more than just a celebration of excellence – they’re a catalyst for change.”

Join the British Council Nigeria and the StudyUK Alumni Awards community on February 15 to celebrate the best and brightest UK alumni in Nigeria.

