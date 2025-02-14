Love is in the Air; Swipe left on Romance Scams!

True love is in the air this Valentine’s Day, and scams are preying on those looking for it.

Romance scams are a form of online fraud where scammers create fake personas to establish a romantic connection with their victims. They build trust and affection before exploiting their victims emotionally and financially and these scams can be devastating to their victims.

In the United States alone, according to the FTC, reported losses to romance scams total over $1.4 billion in 2023. What’s more, romance scams are also often the highest-cost scam to victims, with median losses totalling over $2,000 per person.

No matter how you plan to spend the holiday, it’s important to recognize the warning signs of romance scams — and find out if you should be swiping right or left on potential love interests.

Swipe left: Red flags for scams

Too good to be true

Scammers often create profiles with model-like photos and flawless backgrounds, while genuine profiles usually have a mix of candid and professional photos. This, paired with elite educations and glamorous careers that are also light on details, can be reason for caution.

Too soon “I Love You”

Scammers often use flattery and rapid declarations of love to manipulate their victims emotionally and get them invested in the relationship. If someone professes their love very early on, it’s a sign to be cautious.

Prolonged pen pals

If your online match makes excuses to avoid video calls or in-person meetings, they might be hiding something. Scammers tend to avoid face-to-face interactions to maintain their deception.

Overshare alert!

Be wary of individuals who share tragic stories early in the conversation, especially if these stories lead to requests for help or money. Scammers often use emotional narratives to elicit sympathy and financial support. This could be anything from a hospital bill to a robbery to a fire — all designed to manipulate victims into offering to help.

Swipe right: Green flags for genuine connections

A picture is worth 1,000 words

Consider using reverse image search tools to check if profile photos are genuine. Scammers often use stolen photos, which can be found all over the internet. Additionally, you may want to verify their social media presence to ensure consistency with their names.

Take it one date at a time

Building a genuine connection takes time. It may be beneficial to refrain from rushing into sharing personal information or making commitments. It’s best to take the time to understand and get to know the person you are talking to.

Keep it on the app

Many dating apps have security measures to protect users. Keeping your conversations within the platform can sometimes provide an additional layer of security.

Recognizing the warning signs and taking steps to protect yourself can help you navigate the world of online dating safely. Swipe right on love but always stay vigilant against these scammers with these tips in mind.

Visa works 24/7/365 to protect the digital economy from scammers and has invested over $11 billion in the last 5 years in technology, including fraud prevention and security. But your help is also required. Stay alert and wary of these scams so you can prioritize the things that matter most this Valentine’s Day.

