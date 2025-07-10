Accelerate TV Is Proud to Launch the AFMP Summer 7: Get the Scoop

The Accelerate Filmmaker Project Summer 7 is here. Get ready to go on a truly magical adventure every Friday at 6 PM, from the 18th of June. Each week, a new journey to new destinations.

This summer, Accelerate TV is proud to launch the AFMP Summer 7, an exciting 7-week rollout of bold new stories by the 2024 class of the Accelerate Filmmaker Project (AFMP).

From July 18 to August 29, they will be premiering one original short film each Friday at 6 PM on their YouTube channel, followed by release on their subscription video-on-demand service, Accelerate Plus.

About AFMP

With 5 editions over the years, the Accelerate Filmmaker Project is one of Nigeria’s leading platforms for discovering and training emerging filmmakers.

The entire AFMP training process offers:

● A rigorous film bootcamp

● Hands-on mentorship from industry veterans

● Full funding and support to write, shoot, and edit a short film

● Opportunities for exposure across local and international platforms ● Networking with industry legends and mentors

● Team building and entrepreneurial training with consistent support

In 2024, thousands applied, and only a select few were chosen to participate. The result? Over 50 well-trained young hopefuls are entering the Nigerian filmmaking industry, and seven unforgettable short films—raw, personal, diverse in theme, and rich in cultural insight.

THE SHORT FILMS:

1. Ovisa (July 18)

A woman fakes her way to opportunity. But every lie has a price.

Directed by Adesola Akinleye

2. Nightmare (July 25)

A pastor’s daughter discovers her destiny is built on a lie—and must choose between faith and truth.

Directed by Tega Obahor

3. The Boy From The Window (Aug 1)

Two strangers, two windows, and one silent bond that may save a life. Directed by Tega Obahor

4. Egbeji (Aug 8)

A traditional healer’s mistake triggers a deadly chain of events in this cautionary tale. Directed by Samuel Ajirebi

5. Mofe (August 15)

A man receives a wish—but how much desire is too much? A fantasy-drama on greed and regret.

Directed by Stephen Ogunnubi

6. Mi Yi Dima (Aug 22)

A northern tale of love, tradition, and competition. What happens when love must be won—not given?

Directed by Iyke Osoka

7. Purgatory (August 29)

Trapped between life and death, a young man confronts his pain in this surreal, psychological drama.

Directed by Bolu Soremekun

Why You Should Watch

These aren’t just student films—they are bold cinematic experiments created under pressure, shaped by passion, and infused with purpose.

They explore themes like

● Mental health and suicide

● Family pressure and toxic religion

● Cultural norms and expectations

● Greed, ambition, and morality

● Healing from trauma

● Identity and immigration

Each voice is different. Each story is urgent. Each film is a window into the mind of a young African storyteller.

Where to Watch

● YouTube Premieres—Every Friday at 6PM from July 18

● Accelerate Plus—Full season available after initial rollouts ● Instagram / Twitter / Threads—Follow @AccelerateTV for behind-the-scenes, trailers, and creator interviews.

Join the Movement.

Watch the films. Share the stories. Support the movement.

The Accelerate FilmMaker Project isn’t just a film initiative—it’s a platform, a launchpad, and a glimpse into the future of African cinema.

AFMP Short Film Summer starts now.

Weekly premieres run from July 18 to August 26, 2025.

Don’t miss it—only on Accelerate TV.

