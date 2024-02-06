Connect with us

New Channel Unlocked: Accelerate Launches 'Accelerate Movies' YouTube Channel, for Exclusive Feature Films

Published

3 hours ago

 on

accelerate movies unveilingArtboard 2Accelerate is thrilled to announce the launch of its new YouTube channel, “Accelerate Movies,” dedicated exclusively to original movies produced by Accelerate Studios. The channel premiered on February 1, 2024, offering an array of diverse movie genres to captivate existing and new audiences.

Colette Otusheso

Colette Otusheso

Colette Otusheso, CEO of Accelerate, expressed her enthusiasm for this expansion, stating,

Accelerate Movies is an exciting venture that allows us to further engage our YouTube and online audiences with compelling narratives in a feature-length format. We are committed to delivering high-quality, original content that resonates with our viewers. Our team at Accelerate Studios, headed by Esse Akwawa, Head of Production, has poured creativity and passion into crafting these films, and we can’t wait for our audience to embark on this cinematic journey with us.

Esse Akwawa

Esse Akwawa

With a current subscriber base of about 300,000 on their main YouTube channel, Accelerate TV invites fans and newcomers alike to subscribe to “Accelerate Movies” for a weekly dose of thought-provoking narratives, stellar performances, and a diverse range of genres, from drama to comedy and many more.

To stay updated on the latest releases, subscribe to Accelerate Movies on YouTube and visit @AccelerateMovies.

Living & Celebrating the African Dream!

