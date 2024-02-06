The Wealth and Legacy Dinner: A Recap of The Legacy Haus’ Insighful Discussion on Multifamily Office Advantage

On January 28, 2024, Landmark Towers, Lagos, played host to an unforgettable collaboration between The Legacy Haus and Dual Luxury World — the Wealth and Legacy Cocktail Dinner. This exclusive event was a celebration of sophistication, knowledge, and the shared pursuit of lasting legacies.

The distinguished guests were welcomed into a luxurious ambience that set the stage for an evening filled with meaningful connections and insightful discussions. The event, co-hosted by The Legacy Haus and Dual Luxury World, provided a platform for like-minded individuals to come together, sharing their wealth of experiences and knowledge in the realms of dual citizenship, family wealth management and legacy planning through multifamily offices.

The event also featured a series of engaging conversations led by industry experts and thought leaders. The Managing Partner of The Legacy Haus, Olufunke Olumide, took the stage and delivered a compelling speech that delved into the pivotal role of multifamily offices in nurturing legacies and building multigenerational wealth. Her insights resonated with the audience, offering a fresh perspective on the unique approach The Legacy Haus multifamily office takes in offering its multifamily office services to Africans.

She noted that being the first African-focused Multifamily office, the Legacy Haus is changing the narrative of the workings of family offices to a more holistic approach that ensures that Africans enjoy simplified lives so that they can build generational wealth and lasting legacies.

Tosin Arobieke, Co-Founder and Chief Operating Officer of Dual Luxury World, also shared insights into the advantages of second citizenship in securing a global legacy. Some of the advantages discussed include access to global opportunities for business, expansion opportunities, global education and employment opportunities etc.

Attendees were not only treated to a feast for the mind but also a culinary feast curated to perfection. Delectable dishes and refreshing beverages enhanced the vibrant atmosphere, creating the perfect backdrop for networking and forging new connections.

As the evening unfolded, the air was filled with a sense of shared purpose and camaraderie, with guests expressing their gratitude for the opportunity to be part of such a distinguished gathering.

Sponsored Content