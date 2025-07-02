Connect with us

Mastercard Drops Afrobeat Sonic Anthem: Celebrating Nigeria’s Global Sound

Get ready to feel the beat! Mastercard is adding a new one to your playlist with its Afrobeat Sonic Anthem, blending the brand’s signature sound with the electrifying energy of Nigeria’s Afrobeat culture. It’s more than just a tune—it’s a bold statement, crafted to connect with the pulse of Nigeria’s youth and bring the global sound home.

With Afrobeat taking over the world—streaming up 550% from 2017 to 2022—Mastercard is connecting with the dynamic, music-loving youth of Nigeria and Africa. This anthem is part of a bigger strategy to show that Mastercard is more than a payments brand; it’s a cultural catalyst enhancing everyday experiences.

Created by LeriQ, the genius behind some of Burna Boy’s biggest hits, and performed by Afro-pop star Mayorkun, the anthem is a true celebration of Nigerian creativity and originality.

In today’s fast-paced world, sonic branding is key. Research shows that using sound consistently boosts brand power by 76%, ad effectiveness by 138%, and recall by 17% making Mastercard’s Afrobeat anthem a powerful tool to stand out and connect emotionally with Nigeria’s young, mobile-first audience.

This anthem isn’t just music. It is Mastercard showing up—speaking the language of its audience and celebrating the rhythm of Nigeria. Listen to Wami on streaming platforms to experience how Mastercard is bringing culture, originality, and connection to life through sound.

