Tired of Job Search Silence? Join This Free Webinar to Master the New Rules of Getting Hired!

Let’s be real for a moment.

Being unemployed isn’t just about not having a job.

It’s about waking up every morning with a silent ache in your chest.

It’s about scrolling through job boards until your eyes blur.

It’s about applying to roles you’re qualified for, sometimes even overqualified for, and still hearing nothing.

Worse?

You start to question yourself.

“Maybe I’m not good enough.” “Maybe there’s something wrong with my CV.” “Maybe it’s just not my time.”

It’s not just rejection that wears you down. It’s the lack of response, the ghosting, the silence, the feeling that you’re invisible in a sea of applicants.

But what if I told you that the problem isn’t you?

And what if the silence isn’t a sign to quit, but a signal to change your strategy?

Because the truth is, job searching is no longer what it used to be.

You’re Not Getting Rejected – You’re Just Getting Overlooked

The job market today is more competitive, more automated, and more unpredictable than ever before.

Recruiters now use AI filters.

CVs get scanned by software before they ever reach human eyes.

And without the right strategy, even the most talented candidates are getting lost in the noise.

But here’s the good news:

There’s a better way. A proven path. A clear roadmap.

FREE Webinar: How to Land a Job in 90 Days

If you’re tired of hearing “just keep applying” and want a step-by-step guide to getting hired, this is for you.

Date: Saturday, July 5th, 2025

Time: 11:00 AM

Facilitator: Oluwakemi Oyedele

Co-Facilitator: Josephine Okeoma

Cost: FREE

Click here to register now — Spaces are limited!

What Makes This Different From Every Other Webinar?

Let’s address the elephant in the room.

You’ve probably signed up for free webinars before.

And you left with nothing but hype and vague inspiration.

This isn’t one of those.

This session was built specifically for job seekers who are tired of motivational fluff and want real results.

We’ll break down:

Why your CV isn’t getting callbacks and how to rewrite it to instantly stand out

How to position yourself as the solution employers are already searching for

How to create opportunities from scratch, even if no one is responding to your applications

How to go from “ignored” to “interviewed” without having a perfect CV, fancy degree, or insider connection

These are the exact strategies that have helped people just like you go from unemployed to hired, in as little as 90 days.

Still Skeptical? Good. You Should Be.

With so many empty promises online, it’s normal to feel cautious.

You might be thinking:

“What if I attend this and nothing changes?”

“What if I get my hopes up again… just to be disappointed?”

But here’s what we know:

The only thing standing between you and your next job is information you haven’t heard yet.

This session won’t just pump you up. It will give you tools, templates, and tactics to finally start getting real results.

This Isn’t Guesswork. It’s a Proven System.

Over the past year, Oluwakemi Oyedele and Josephine Okeoma have worked with hundreds of job seekers, many who were ready to give up. Using the same framework you’ll learn in this session, their students have landed roles in:

Tech

Finance

Healthcare

Marketing

Government sectors

…even during hiring freezes and layoffs.

It’s not about luck.

It’s not about connections.

It’s about knowing how to position yourself strategically in a crowded market—and that’s exactly what this webinar will teach you.

Ready to Change Your Story?

If you’re still unemployed, you have two choices:

Keep doing what you’ve been doing, hoping something eventually works out. Try something new—something proven, structured, and built for results.

The first option costs you more time, energy, and self-belief.

Click here to register now – Seats are limited, and they fill up fast.

You Deserve to Be Hired. Let’s Make It Happen.

The next 90 days can look completely different from the last 90.

Imagine waking up and seeing that email:

“We’d love to invite you for an interview.”

Imagine getting that call:

“Congratulations, we’re offering you the job.”

This isn’t a fantasy. It’s a reality waiting for those who show up with the right tools.

We’ll see you on July 5th.

To your next breakthrough,

Team EduPayLater

Sponsored Content