Vive Africa Announces Nominations for Second Edition of Face of Education Africa

Vive Africa has officially opened nominations for the second edition of Face of Education Africa. Often described as the “Forbes 30 Under 30” of the education sector, Face of Education Africa shines a spotlight on changemakers who are harnessing the power of education, broadly defined, to drive initiatives, foster opportunities, spark idea exchange, and share knowledge across the continent.

The public now have between July 1st to 15th, 2025 to nominate inspiring individuals who have gone above and beyond to leverage the power of education to create impact locally or internationally.

The Face of Education Africa initiative celebrates young changemakers who understand that education is not just a tool for personal advancement, but a cornerstone for building the kind of future we all want — one defined by accelerated development and shared prosperity, said Isime Esene, Lead Consultant at Vive Africa and Co-Chair of the Face of Education Independent Selection Committee (ISC). By spotlighting their work, we are not just honouring excellence; we are reinforcing the idea that education remains our greatest lever for transformation across the continent.

The Face of Education shortlist, whose final selection will be made by members of the ISC, are chosen based on specific criteria including, but not limited to, social impact, potential, scale, influence, and vision.

The inaugural Face of Education Africa 2023 included personalities such as Sim Shagaya, Group CEO, uLesson Group and Chancellor at Miva Open University (Nigeria); Teresa Mbagaya, Principal at Imaginable Futures (Kenya); Mike Skosana, Co-Founder and Director, Crystal MG Trading and Projects (South Africa); and awardees from six other countries.

Face of Education Africa is an initiative of boutique marketing communications agency, Vive Africa, targeted at highlighting education as a critical imperative for accelerated development.

For submissions, click here. For media inquiries, partnerships, or more information, please contact [email protected].

