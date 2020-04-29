Let’s Rethink Education in Nigeria on April 30th with BusinessDay Digital Dialogue

Connect with us

BellaNaija.com

Published

59 mins ago

 on

BusinessDay has launched a new series of exclusive webinars, BusinessDay Digital Dialogues. The fourth in our series will explore Rethinking Education in Nigeria. Join BusinessDay’s top education commentators, in conversation with leading experts, for an exclusive live online event on Thursday, April 30th, 2020 from 04:00 pm to 05:00 pm WAT(GMT+1).

Date: Thursday, April 30th, 2020
Time: 04:00 pm to 05:00 pm WAT(GMT+1)
Venue: Online

The Covid19 pandemic is expected to have severe economic consequences combined with a devastating impact on global education. According to UNESCO, 1.3 billion learners around the world were not able to attend school or university as of March 23, 2020.

Over a billion students worldwide are unable to go to school or university, due to measures to stop the spread of COVID-19. The pandemic is expected to have a huge impact on global education. What are the current challenges and opportunities for the education sector in Nigeria? What is the future of learning? What is the perspective from the standpoint from
institutions, teachers, socio-cultural context, learner.

Panelists include Hon. Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba, Minister of State for Education, Adeyoyin Adesina, Chairperson Corona Schools Trust Council, Bunmi Lawson, CEO, Edfin Microfinance Bank, Folawe Omikunle, CEO, Teach for Nigeria, Sim Shagaya CEO of CEO of uLesson Education and Dr. J. Adetunji Adegbesan CEO of Gidi Mobile.

Join BusinessDay's top education commentators, in conversation with leading experts, for an exclusive live online event on Thursday, April 30th, 2020 from 04:00 pm to 05:00 pm WAT(GMT+1).

Click HERE to register.
BellaNaija is a media partner for the BusinessDay Digital Dialogues

