Ink Eze Talks Building BellaNaija Weddings, Digital Beginnings & More on Open Up Podcast

Did you know that Ink Eze started BellaNaija Weddings on Instagram while she was still studying in the United States? At the time, to keep up with Nigerian time zones, she would set alarms for 1 a.m. so she could post in real time. That level of discipline and passion laid the foundation for what would become one of Nigeria’s most celebrated wedding platforms.

In the latest episode of the Open Up Podcast, host Amanda Dara sits with Ink Eze to reflect on that journey. Ink, who is also the founder of Aso Ebi Bella, shares what it was like to build these platforms during a time when Nigeria’s digital media space was still taking shape.

Their conversation goes beyond business. Ink opens up about her personal growth and shares the lessons she’s learned about balance—how to hold space for both a thriving career and a meaningful personal life.

Towards the end of the episode, Ink speaks on the legacy she hopes to leave behind, shaped not by grand gestures, but by the small, consistent choices she makes every day.

This episode is rich with insight and honesty. It speaks to anyone forging their own path and reminds us that success often begins in quiet, determined moments.

Watch below