Everything You Missed on Day 1 and 2 of the Heineken Lagos Fashion Week 2025

On the 30th and 31st of October, Heineken Lagos Fashion Week opened at the Federal Palace Hotel, radiant with African style and cultural pride. Designers, models, and tastemakers celebrated the continent’s creative excellence as African labels shone boldly and with unmistakable character.The Heineken district, “a dynamic, fashion-focused experience zone“was at the heart of the event, with live sessions of fan-favourite podcasts recorded on-site.

Day 1 featured Ink Eze (AsoEbiBella), Omorinsola Arogundade (Bubu and Co), Sandra Tubobereni (Tubo), and Tania Omotayo (Ziva Lagos) joining Gbemi and Toolz of the “Off the Air” podcast to discuss sustainability and intellectual property, while Day 2 had Taymesan of the “ Tea with Tay” podcast engage Damola Oluwabukola, Angel Obasi, Bolajo Faweinmi, and Rebecca Fabunmi on the evolution of style in Nigeria, and Nigeria’s modelling landscape.

The nights were crowned with breathtaking fashion displays from dynamic designers across Africa, and here are some of the most captivating fashion moments from both days.

