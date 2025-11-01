Connect with us

Kola Omotoso Steps Out in Emmy Kasbit for Lagos Fashion Week

In a navy three-piece by Emmy Kasbit, Kola Omotoso shows how tradition and style can walk hand in hand at Lagos Fashion Weekend.
This recent photo of Kola Omotoso has us saying, “Oh wow, Kola, you just keep serving and we can’t get enough.”

The Big Brother Naija Season 10 finalist made an appearance on Day 2 of the ongoing Lagos Fashion Week, and as expected, he brought along all the charm and quiet confidence we’ve come to associate with him. Dressed in an Emmy Kasbit navy blue tie-and-dye three-piece suit, Kola managed to merge tradition and modern style in the most striking way.

The details in this look are what make it stand out. The waistcoat features bold horizontal stripes in mustard yellow and brown across the chest — a nod to Nigerian textile heritage with a modern touch. The single-breasted jacket in solid navy sits open to show off the patterned waistcoat beneath, while the wide-leg trousers add a relaxed, vintage-inspired edge that’s right on trend in menswear today.

He pairs it with a white high-neck shirt that fits just right, tying the whole outfit together with understated polish.

When it comes to men’s fashion, Kola knows exactly how to make it work, from his smart style choices to his assured poses. Lagos Fashion Weekend just confirmed it once again.

