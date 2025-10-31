Connect with us

Ciara Walks for Fruché in a Bold Red Gown at Lagos Fashion Week

Cuppy’s Note to Her Sister Tolani Feels Like the Warmest Hug Online

All Eyes on Dede: The Red LFJ Dress Everyone’s Talking About at Lagos Fashion Week

Akin Faminu & Kiky Festus Slay in LFJ at Lagos Fashion Week | See Photos

Ciara Arrives in Lagos for Fashion Week and Birthday Fun!

All Eyes on Ciara and Chi-Chi as They Step Out in Onalaja at Lagos Fashion Week

Should You Stay Friends with Your Ex? Toyosi & Daniel Etim- Effiong Have Thoughts

Ciara Just Turned 40 and She’s Still That Girl | See Photos

Queen Latifah Walked the Spirit Tunnel Like It Was Hers

Pharm. Aishat Mohammed Sets the Record Straight on the HPV Vaccine & Cervical Cancer

Ciara made her Lagos Fashion Week debut walking for Fruché in a statement red gown.
1 hour ago

When Ciara arrived in Lagos at the start of the 2025 Lagos Fashion Week, we had a feeling she wouldn’t just be attending, she’d be walking the runway. And she did.

On Day 2 of the event, Ciara made her appearance for Fruché, gliding down the runway in a striking bright red gown crafted from pleated fabric that gave off a subtle, metallic sheen. The pleats ran vertically across the dress, giving it structure and fluidity all at once.

The gown’s silhouette was bold and sculptural. Its sleeves, wide and ballooned, stretched outwards like wings, the pleats forming graceful folds that caught the movement of her walk. The bodice featured a deep V-neckline, richly decorated with beadwork and embroidery in shades of red, coral, and pink. The embellishments drew the eye to the chest and waist before the fabric flowed into a full-length skirt that moved beautifully with each step.

Completing the look was a gele tied in the same vivid red, styled high with sweeping folds and a bow-like finish. It framed her face elegantly and tied the look together in perfect harmony.

We’ve now seen her walk the runway, spotted her in Onalaja alongside ChiChi, and we can’t help but wonder, what’s next for Ciara in Lagos? Whatever it is, this doesn’t feel like the end and we are locked in.

See photos below.

