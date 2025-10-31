Ciara Walks for Fruché in a Bold Red Gown at Lagos Fashion Week

When Ciara arrived in Lagos at the start of the 2025 Lagos Fashion Week, we had a feeling she wouldn’t just be attending, she’d be walking the runway. And she did.

On Day 2 of the event, Ciara made her appearance for Fruché, gliding down the runway in a striking bright red gown crafted from pleated fabric that gave off a subtle, metallic sheen. The pleats ran vertically across the dress, giving it structure and fluidity all at once.

The gown’s silhouette was bold and sculptural. Its sleeves, wide and ballooned, stretched outwards like wings, the pleats forming graceful folds that caught the movement of her walk. The bodice featured a deep V-neckline, richly decorated with beadwork and embroidery in shades of red, coral, and pink. The embellishments drew the eye to the chest and waist before the fabric flowed into a full-length skirt that moved beautifully with each step.

Completing the look was a gele tied in the same vivid red, styled high with sweeping folds and a bow-like finish. It framed her face elegantly and tied the look together in perfect harmony.

We’ve now seen her walk the runway, spotted her in Onalaja alongside Chi–Chi, and we can’t help but wonder, what’s next for Ciara in Lagos? Whatever it is, this doesn’t feel like the end and we are locked in.

See photos below.