All Eyes on Dede: The Red LFJ Dress Everyone’s Talking About at Lagos Fashion Week

Dede and slay belong in the same category. No lies told here, just look at how she stepped out for Lagos Fashion Week in a dress that seems to move with a life of its own.

The dress featured LFJ’s signature sculptural touch, complete with chain straps and a beautifully textured lower half that moved with her every step. The bodice featured pleats arranged in a fan-like geometric pattern that brought dimension to the bust and torso. Every angle revealed a new layer, a new twist that made the dress impossible to ignore.

A few familiar faces have already made appearances at Lagos Fashion Week — among them Akin Faminu and his fiancée Kiky Festus, both dressed in pieces from LFJ’s latest collection, Orient of Africa.

Lagos Fashion Week is just getting started, and we’ll be watching closely to see who else turns up and what they’re wearing.