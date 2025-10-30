Akin Faminu & Kiky Festus Slay in LFJ at Lagos Fashion Week | See Photos

Don’t you just love when a couple slays in style Akin Faminu and Kiky Festus were spotted on the runway at Lagos Fashion Week 2025 and they did not hold back. Both were wearing pieces from LFJ’s latest collection, Orient of Africa, which is also celebrating the designer’s five-year anniversary.

Kiky’s gown was something else entirely. Peach and blush pink spirals twisted across her torso in structured pleats that fanned out like origami. Every fold felt intentional, almost like the dress itself was performing on the runway.

Akin was showing why menswear can be just as daring. Sheer white trousers with a matching crinkled jacket moved with every step, and a brown patterned panel down the centre gave the look some contrast. A wide-brimmed black hat and dark sunglasses added the perfect edge. Reflecting on the moment, Akin said, “We were taken on a journey to the ‘Orient of Africa’ with the LFJ debut Menswear collection and of course I was wearing an Off the Runway Piece from this beautiful collection.”

LFJ’s Orient of Africa collection is all about textures, layers and bold shapes. Seeing Akin and Kiky in these pieces made it clear that the clothes weren’t just made to be seen, they were made to be experienced.

We’re already excited to see what this couple brings to the runway next at Lagos Fashion Week 2025.