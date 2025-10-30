Connect with us

Scoop Style

Akin Faminu & Kiky Festus Slay in LFJ at Lagos Fashion Week | See Photos

Scoop

Ciara Arrives in Lagos for Fashion Week and Birthday Fun!

Scoop Style

All Eyes on Ciara and Chi-Chi as They Step Out in Onalaja at Lagos Fashion Week

BN TV Relationships Scoop

Should You Stay Friends with Your Ex? Toyosi & Daniel Etim- Effiong Have Thoughts

Music Scoop Style

Ciara Just Turned 40 and She’s Still That Girl | See Photos

BN TV Movies & TV Scoop

Queen Latifah Walked the Spirit Tunnel Like It Was Hers

Health Scoop

Pharm. Aishat Mohammed Sets the Record Straight on the HPV Vaccine & Cervical Cancer

Inspired Scoop

She Did It! Jemima Osunde Bags Her Master’s in Public Health

Scoop Style

Dede’s All-Black Look Is the Style Inspiration You Need for Your Next Event

Music Scoop

Ayra Starr Takes Us to Morocco in the Behind-the-Scenes World of "Who’s Dat Girl"

Scoop

Akin Faminu & Kiky Festus Slay in LFJ at Lagos Fashion Week | See Photos

Lagos Fashion Week 2025 is lit with Akin Faminu and Kiky Festus wearing LFJ’s Orient of Africa collection.
Avatar photo

Published

3 hours ago

 on

Don’t you just love when a couple slays in style Akin Faminu and Kiky Festus were spotted on the runway at Lagos Fashion Week 2025 and they did not hold back. Both were wearing pieces from LFJ’s latest collection, Orient of Africa, which is also celebrating the designer’s five-year anniversary.

Kiky’s gown was something else entirely. Peach and blush pink spirals twisted across her torso in structured pleats that fanned out like origami. Every fold felt intentional, almost like the dress itself was performing on the runway.

Akin was showing why menswear can be just as daring. Sheer white trousers with a matching crinkled jacket moved with every step, and a brown patterned panel down the centre gave the look some contrast. A wide-brimmed black hat and dark sunglasses added the perfect edge. Reflecting on the moment, Akin said, “We were taken on a journey to the ‘Orient of Africa’ with the LFJ debut Menswear collection and of course I was wearing an Off the Runway Piece from this beautiful collection.”

LFJ’s Orient of Africa collection is all about textures, layers and bold shapes. Seeing Akin and Kiky in these pieces made it clear that the clothes weren’t just made to be seen, they were made to be experienced.

We’re already excited to see what this couple brings to the runway next at Lagos Fashion Week 2025.

See their photos below

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Dr. Akin Faminu (@akinfaminu)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Nkiruka 💎 (@kiky_festus)

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

css.php