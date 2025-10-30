Ciara Arrives in Lagos for Fashion Week and Birthday Fun!

Connect with us

We knew it — Ciara is in Lagos, and she’s already spotted around town.
Published

2 hours ago

 on

We knew it, Ciara is in Lagos!

We gave you a hint when we shared photos from her 40th birthday celebration, right? Well, the international superstar has officially touched down in Lagos, and we couldn’t be more excited to have her here.

In collaboration with Lagos Tourism, Ciara’s visit promises an unforgettable birthday celebration and perhaps a taste of what makes this city so magnetic — its people, its rhythm, and, of course, its fashion.

She was welcomed at the airport with flowers and a group of traditional dancers who greeted her with lively dances and the beat of drums, a gesture that captured the warmth and vibrancy of Lagos from the very first moment.

Lagos Fashion Week 2025 is already in full swing, and Ciara has been spotted at the Onalaja Official showcase for “Marked SS26,” with fashion influencer ChiChi. Both women wore looks from the Nigerian label, blending right into the creative pulse of the night.

Whether she’s here to take in more of the city’s style scene, film something exciting, or simply enjoy her birthday surrounded by good vibes, we’re here for it all. We’ll be keeping an eye out for what Cici gets up to next — because if there’s one thing about Lagos, it always knows how to make an icon feel right at home.

See more photos from her welcome

