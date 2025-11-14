Connect with us

BN TV Music

Ciara, Oxlade & MOLIY Serve It ‘Nice n’ Sweet’ on Their New Afrobeats-Infused Single

BN TV Movies & TV Scoop

Michael Jackson's Biopic Trailer Becomes Most-Watched in History With 116 Million Views

BN TV Music Scoop

These Spirit Tunnel Dances from Burna Boy, Queen Latifah & Megan Thee Stallion Have Us Smiling Hard!

BN TV Music

Adekunle Gold’s "Many People" Brings Back the Classic Fuji Vibe We All Remember

BN TV

The Second Episode of MENtality With Ebuka is Live | Watch!

BN TV Health

Big Soso & Isabella Georgewill Get Real About HPV, Screenings & Women’s Health

BN TV Health Scoop

Men, Get Vaccinated! Sydney Ihionu Talks “When Love Returns,” HPV & Why Awareness Matters

BN TV Living Movies & TV

“Film Has My Heart": Sunshine Rosman Talks Her Purpose on Amanda Dara’s Open Up Podcast

BN TV Music

Fireboy DML & Pheelz Are Just Two Friends Having Fun and Thanking God in "Gozi"

BN TV Health

“Ladies, Do Your Pap Smear!” — Dr. Tewa Onasanya Talks HPV and Cervical Cancer Prevention

BN TV

Ciara, Oxlade & MOLIY Serve It ‘Nice n’ Sweet’ on Their New Afrobeats-Infused Single

Ciara, Oxlade and MOLIY have officially given us something “nice n’ sweet” with their new single titled “Nice n’ Sweet.”
Avatar photo

Published

3 hours ago

 on

Photo credit: Ciara/Instagram

Ciara, Oxlade and MOLIY have officially given us something “nice n’ sweet” with their new single titled “Nice nSweet.”

The song finds Ciara leaning fully into Afrobeats as she links up with Oxlade and Ghanaian American singer MOLIY. Co-written alongside Courtlin Jabrae, Christopher Chan and Kwaku Etwi, the track moves with a rhythmic, sensual feel that mixes smooth R and B and Afro inspired melodies.

“Nice n’ Sweet” appears on the expanded deluxe edition of Ciara’s “CiCi” album, which also arrives with a new vinyl version. The project continues her ongoing connection to Afrobeats, a lane she first explored with her Tekno assisted track “Freak Me.”

“CiCi” is the follow up to her 2019 album “Beauty Marks,” home to the multi platinum hit “Level Up.” This new track shows Ciara easing her R and B sound into a different vibe, with Oxlade and MOLIY adding their own energy.

Listen below

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

css.php