Ciara, Oxlade & MOLIY Serve It ‘Nice n’ Sweet’ on Their New Afrobeats-Infused Single

Ciara, Oxlade and MOLIY have officially given us something “nice n’ sweet” with their new single titled “Nice n’ Sweet.”

The song finds Ciara leaning fully into Afrobeats as she links up with Oxlade and Ghanaian American singer MOLIY. Co-written alongside Courtlin Jabrae, Christopher Chan and Kwaku Etwi, the track moves with a rhythmic, sensual feel that mixes smooth R and B and Afro inspired melodies.

“Nice n’ Sweet” appears on the expanded deluxe edition of Ciara’s “CiCi” album, which also arrives with a new vinyl version. The project continues her ongoing connection to Afrobeats, a lane she first explored with her Tekno assisted track “Freak Me.”

“CiCi” is the follow up to her 2019 album “Beauty Marks,” home to the multi platinum hit “Level Up.” This new track shows Ciara easing her R and B sound into a different vibe, with Oxlade and MOLIY adding their own energy.

Listen below