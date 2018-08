Ciara will be releasing new music this Friday, August 10th titled Freak Me. Ciara features Tekno on the track.

An excited Ciara shared the news on her social media pages, alongside the cover art for the single. She wrote:

#FreakMe Ft @TeknoOfficial out this Friday! Been dying to share this with you! Can’t wait! #AfroBeats #AfroWave#FreakMeFriday 🔥🔥🔥 08.10.18

We actually can’t wait!