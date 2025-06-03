The Crown! Ciara’s Regal All-White Outfit Is Giving Modern Royalty Vibes

It’s been a minute—okay, a decade—since Ciara performed in London. But the R&B queen is back, and she brought the drama with her.

The R&B icon headlined this year’s Mighty Hoopla Festival over the weekend, giving fans exactly what they wanted and then some after Ke$ha’s set. The line-up also included JADE from Little Mix, JoJo, Loreen, and Erika Jayne. Solid nostalgia energy all around.

Let’s talk about that outfit though. Ciara wore what can only be described as Queen-of-the-White-Party-meets-modern-royalty. She went full fantasy in an all-white look: corset top, wide trousers, a giant fuzzy coat, Nike kicks, and the crown. Not a dainty tiara either, we’re talking spiky, bold and totally unforgettable.

After the performance, she shared a post with her followers: “Came back to perform in London after a decade and headline the Mighty Hoopla Festival! What an amazing feeling it was to hear all 20K+ of you singing my songs with me!”

If the applause was anything to go by, London hadn’t forgotten her.

See more below