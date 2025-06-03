Connect with us

Nollywood Stars Rock Bold Red Looks at the "Red Circle" Premiere

This Is How You Make a Black Glittering Scarf the Star | Tems' Style

Step into Tyla’s World of Soft Love in “Bliss” Music Video

Bella and Gigi Hadid Share They Have a Half-Sister | Meet Aydan Nix

You’ve Got to See What the Stars Wore to Toyin Abraham's "Iyalode" Premiere

Veekee James Just Slayed the "Iyalode" Red Carpet in the Most Gorgeous Kente Dress

All the Moments You Missed from Juma Jux & Priscilla Ojo’s Fairy-Tale Wedding in Tanzania

She Did That! 19-Year-Old Ethiopia’s Hasset Dereje Crowned Miss World Africa

Thailand’s Opal Suchata Is Your New Miss World 2025!

Ethiopia's Hasset Dereje Just Made the Miss World Final Four & Did It for Africa

Red ruled the night as Nollywood stars delivered show-stopping looks at the Lagos premiere of “Red Circle,” co-produced by Nora Awolowo and Abdul Tijani-Ahmed
Lagos was seeing red, and loving it, at the premiere of Red Circle,” the latest film from Nora Awolowo that brought the stars and the style out in full force.

There were floor-sweeping dresses, mini gowns, blazers, and even traditional looks, all in shades that ranged from fire engine to wine. Some even came in full monochrome looks, as if the film title was a personal challenge.

At the centre of “Red Circle” is Fikayo, a young woman with an enviable upbringing but a restless heart. Eager to make her mark in journalism, she starts pulling threads that expose more than just hidden stories. There’s family drama, betrayal, ambition, and a few uncomfortable truths that refuse to stay hidden.

The cast is stacked with familiar faces: Folu Storms, Tobi Bakre, Timini Egbuson, Mike Afolarin, Omowunmi Dada, Femi Branch, Bukky Wright, Lateef Adedimeji, Ibrahim Suleiman, Shamz Garuba, Debo Adedayo, Lizzy Jay, and a whole lineup of stars who know how to command both a screen and a red carpet.

And command it they did. From flowing fabrics to tailored sharpness, the entire evening felt like a well-curated homage to the colour red itself.

Scroll on to see what everyone wore.

Adedimeji Lateef

Gbubemi Ejeye

 

Folu Storms

 

Gbemi Olagunju

 

Nora Awolowo

 

Ibrahim Suleiman

Tobi Bakre

 

Timini Egbuson

 

Omowunmi Dada

 

Mike Afolarin

 

