Nollywood Stars Rock Bold Red Looks at the “Red Circle” Premiere

Lagos was seeing red, and loving it, at the premiere of “Red Circle,” the latest film from Nora Awolowo that brought the stars and the style out in full force.

There were floor-sweeping dresses, mini gowns, blazers, and even traditional looks, all in shades that ranged from fire engine to wine. Some even came in full monochrome looks, as if the film title was a personal challenge.

At the centre of “Red Circle” is Fikayo, a young woman with an enviable upbringing but a restless heart. Eager to make her mark in journalism, she starts pulling threads that expose more than just hidden stories. There’s family drama, betrayal, ambition, and a few uncomfortable truths that refuse to stay hidden.

The cast is stacked with familiar faces: Folu Storms, Tobi Bakre, Timini Egbuson, Mike Afolarin, Omowunmi Dada, Femi Branch, Bukky Wright, Lateef Adedimeji, Ibrahim Suleiman, Shamz Garuba, Debo Adedayo, Lizzy Jay, and a whole lineup of stars who know how to command both a screen and a red carpet.

And command it they did. From flowing fabrics to tailored sharpness, the entire evening felt like a well-curated homage to the colour red itself.

Scroll on to see what everyone wore.

Adedimeji Lateef

Gbubemi Ejeye

Folu Storms

Gbemi Olagunju

Nora Awolowo

Ibrahim Suleiman

Tobi Bakre

Timini Egbuson

Omowunmi Dada

Mike Afolarin