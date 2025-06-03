This Is How You Make a Black Glittering Scarf the Star | Tems’ Style

Sometimes, all you need to elevate your outfit is a scarf, a shiny black lycra one, to be specific.

Just look at how Tems turned a simple black lycra scarf into the centrepiece of an entire look.

She wore it snug across her head with a brooch on the side that added a bit of polish to her otherwise high-glam outfit. Her dress is a sheer black-and-white mesh design with glittering details right at the bust. Add in a pair of extra-large floral earrings and a chunky necklace and you’ve got a full-on statement moment.

But what made it work was the balance. The headwrap kept the outfit feeling styled rather than over-styled. It framed her face, kept her hair sleek and tucked, and pulled the whole vibe together.

So if you’ve got a scarf sitting in your drawer, it might be time to rethink how you wear it.