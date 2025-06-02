Connect with us

Step into Tyla's World of Soft Love in "Bliss" Music Video

Ladipoe & Styl-Plus Bring Back the Feels with "Olufunmi (The Missing Recipe)"

Keke Palmer’s Catwalk Through the Spirit Tunnel Had Style, Attitude & Pink Precision

From "Si Mimi" to "God Design" : 7 Songs Juma Jux Made Just for Priscilla Ojo

Watch Kevin Olusola Dance Through the Spirit Tunnel with Nigerian Pride & a Big Smile

"Everything I Do Is Because of Him" — Ayra Starr Celebrates Johnny Drille at His London Show

This ‘Lite Jollof’ by Kikifoodies Is Healthy, Spicy & Still Delicious

Victoria Orenze Declares “You Are Too Oiled” in Spirit-Lifting New Single

A Proper Chocolate Cake That Delivers on Every Craving | Try Daniel Ochuko’s Recipe

Watch Burna Boy & Travis Scott Serve Style & Swagger in "Tatata"

Tyla just dropped the video for “Bliss,” and it’s all about that sweet, grounding kind of love. Get ready to feel things.
31 minutes ago

Ready for some music video goodness? Tyla is back with the visuals for her latest single, “Bliss”, released shortly after her stunning appearance at the Met Gala.

“Bliss” is a tender, emotionally rich love song that captures the intensity of a connection that feels both grounding and uplifting. Tyla pours her heart into lyrics about a love that brings calm, clarity, and a deep sense of belonging — the kind of love that wraps around you like peace.

It’s a gentle reflection on what it means to be truly seen, to feel safe in someone’s presence, and how quiet, steady love can be the most transformative of all.

The video brings this feeling to life beautifully, with Tyla’s expressive vocals, raw emotion, and graceful movement painting a picture of intimacy and vulnerability. Each frame mirrors the song’s quiet power and emotional depth.

Watch the video below.

