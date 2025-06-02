Step into Tyla’s World of Soft Love in “Bliss” Music Video

Ready for some music video goodness? Tyla is back with the visuals for her latest single, “Bliss”, released shortly after her stunning appearance at the Met Gala.

“Bliss” is a tender, emotionally rich love song that captures the intensity of a connection that feels both grounding and uplifting. Tyla pours her heart into lyrics about a love that brings calm, clarity, and a deep sense of belonging — the kind of love that wraps around you like peace.

It’s a gentle reflection on what it means to be truly seen, to feel safe in someone’s presence, and how quiet, steady love can be the most transformative of all.

The video brings this feeling to life beautifully, with Tyla’s expressive vocals, raw emotion, and graceful movement painting a picture of intimacy and vulnerability. Each frame mirrors the song’s quiet power and emotional depth.

Watch the video below.